Gambia police launch inquiry following deaths of dozens of children from imported medicines

Police in The Gambia announced on Saturday that they are opening an investigation into the deaths of dozens of children amid growing concerns over imported drugs.

After the deaths of 66 children, most of them from acute kidney failure, police said in a statement they are putting senior officers on the investigation.

The news came a day after President Adama Barrow promised to strengthen health measures, including better quality control of imported drugs, amid growing concerns that imported cough syrups were causing death.

“I assure you all that the government will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this incident,” Barrow said on Friday.

The World Health Organization issued a warning on Wednesday about four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India over possible links to the deaths.

Laboratory tests had found unacceptable levels of potentially life-threatening contaminants, the WHO said, adding that the products may have been distributed outside the West African country.

Gambian health authorities had ordered the recall of all drugs containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup on Sept. 23.

In a statement, Barrow announced a series of measures to prevent future tragedies, including the establishment of “a national drug and food safety quality control laboratory”.

He also pledged to update the country’s drug-related laws to ensure regulation could prevent such incidents in the future.

He praised the work of the Ministry of Health to prevent further deaths.

“Thanks to their timely intervention and the support of our partners, the outbreak is now under control, with only two cases reported in the past two weeks.”

