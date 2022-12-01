Home Gallery: Top photos from all around the globe
Gallery: Top photos from all around the globe

Gallery: The best photos from around the world

Gallery: The best photos from around the world

The best photos from the international agencies, chosen by our photo editors.

December 2, 2022 — 8:16 a.m

An elderly woman examines the damage caused by Russian shelling on a residential building in Kherson, Ukraine.

Credit:Getty

Epidemic control workers wear personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they stand guard in a closed-off community area in Beijing, China.

Credit:Getty

Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree is lit up after the 90th Annual Lighting Ceremony.Credit:AP

Relatives of 94-year-old Elizaveta transport her by truck to the evacuation train in Kherson, Ukraine.Credit:AP

Moroccan soccer fans celebrate after their national team beat Canada 2-1 to qualify for the knockout stage at a World Cup soccer match in Qatar, in Rabat, Morocco.Credit:AP

Safdarjung’s grave is seen illuminated with the G20 logo in New Delhi.

Credit:AP

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, as his parents Melissa, departed, and Irene look on after a visit to Greentown Labs, in Somerville, Massachusetts.Credit:AP

The Ganges River flows near Devprayag in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Devprayag is a town where Alaknanda River meets Bhagirathi River and both rivers continue to flow as Ganges River afterwards. Credit:AP

People sit and swim at Katara Beach, in Doha, Qatar.Credit:AP

Children run on blackened lava rock from a previous eruption near Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts near Hilo, Hawaii. Credit:AP

A woman poses for a photo at an NFT event called The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis during Miami Art Week.Credit:AP

