Home Gallery: The best photo from around the world
Categories: World

Gallery: The best photo from around the world

Gallery: The best picture from around the world

Gallery: The best picture from around the world

We’re sorry, this feature is currently unavailable. We are working to restore it. Try again later.

15 Pictures

The best photos from the international agencies, chosen by our photo editors.

follow us on SMH Twitter

and AGE Twitter

December 1, 2022 — 9:06 a.m

1/15

The skyscrapers of Moscow City are seen during sunrise of a cold, sunny day in Moscow, Russia.Credit:AP

2/15

Members of the local community join local politicians and faith leaders in a candle vigil to remember the victims of knife crime and call for more action to prevent further violence in London, England. Credit:Getty

3/15

Protesters take part in a rally to commemorate the victims of China’s Covid Zero policy outside Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, Japan. Credit:Getty

4/15

Motorists involved in a two-car accident wait on the shoulder of the road from Westbound I-20, which made for treacherous driving with a lake of water spilling over several lanes in Atlanta. Credit:AP

5/15

Pyrotechnics surround a giant FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Credit:Getty

6/15

A member of local football club ASC Vivaux Sauvagere watches the World Cup Group D football match between France and Tunisia on television in Marseille, southern France.Credit:AP

7/15

Related Post
  1. US popstar turned rapper Aaron Carter has died aged 34

    Aaron Carter, who passed away at the age of 34, was known for his childhood…

  2. ‘Multiple fatalities’ at supermarket shooting in Virginia, USA

    Video: 'Multiple deaths' in supermarket shooting in Virginia, USA'Multiple deaths' in supermarket shooting in Virginia,…

  3. Republican rivals start plotting a post-Trump future

    5 days after a disappointing midterm election consequence and two days earlier than former president…

The chef, wearing a Messi mask, holding an Argentinian motif soccer jersey and holding a counterfeit World Cup trophy, punches a customer in a restaurant in the Central Market on the day the Argentina team will play against Poland at the World Cup, hosted by Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit:AP

8/15

A field invader jumps during a World Cup Group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.Credit:AP

9/15

People wait for fireworks as part of the FIFA World Cup football tournament fan festival on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar.Credit:AP

10/15

Masked Palestinians set fire to tires during clashes with Israeli security forces after the funeral of Mufid Khalil in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron.Credit:AP

11/15

A man watches as lava erupts from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo, Hawaii.Credit:AP

12/15

Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for his weekly general audience.Credit:AP

13/15

Pope Francis watches an acrobat from the “Black Blues Brothers” perform at his weekly General Audience in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.Credit:AP

14/15

US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of 11th Airborne Division conduct a mock exercise with Indian Army soldiers to shoot down an injured villager among humanitarian relief and disaster relief operations during Indo-American Joint Exercise or “Yudh Abhyas, in Tapovan, Indian state Uttarakhand.

Credit:AP

15/15

Spectators watch the lava flowing down the mountain from the Mauna Loa eruption near Hilo, Hawaii.Credit:AP

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: GalleryphotoWorld
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Rihanna dazzles in a silver embellished co-ord as she struts out of a Miami nightclub

Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…

8 mins ago

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

13 mins ago

Birmingham doctors’ climate of fear is putting patients at danger, claim whistleblowers

Doctors who raise concerns about patient safety at one of England's largest hospital funds are…

14 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

21 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

22 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

23 mins ago