Gallery: Best photos from all over the globe

The best photos from the international agencies, chosen by our photo editors.

December 2, 2022 — 4:26 p.m

Pope Francis watches an acrobat from the “Black Blues Brothers” perform at his weekly General Audience in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.Credit:Andrew Medichini/AP’s photo

Team Canada’s Sam Mulligan skis the Birds of Prey race track during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men’s Downhill Training at Beaver Creek Resort on December 1, 2022 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.Credit:Tom Pennington/Getty Images

An Indian Army sniper takes up position during the Jungle Lane terrain exercise at the Indo-American joint exercise or “Yudh Abhyas”, in Auli, Indian state of Uttarakhand.Credit:Manish Swarup/AP photo

Aymara Indigenous women leaders from communities in the Altiplano sit together after meeting lawmakers from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly about projects for their villages in La Paz, Bolivia.

Credit:Juan Karita/AP photo

A football fan supporting Denmark waits for the start of the World Cup Group D football match between France and Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Credit:Frank Augstein/AP Photo

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Katie Ledecky competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Heat during the Toyota US Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Credit:Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A man watches as lava erupts from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo, Hawaii.

Credit:Gregory Bull / AP photo

A pelican stands in the pond of St James’s Park in London.Credit:Alberto Pezzali/AP’s photo

