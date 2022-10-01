Gallagher says ‘it was written in the stars’ he would score his first Chelsea goal against Palace

Conor Gallagher says scoring his first Chelsea goal against his former side Crystal Palace was ‘written in the stars’ after scooping a last minute winner.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring after seven minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized late in the first half with a neat finish.

Gallagher received a warm welcome when he stepped onto the field at Selhurst Park in the 76th minute for the first time since his loan spell as Eagle, but any friendly sentiment was soon forgotten as he sealed a 2-1 win.

Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in the 90th minute after coming off the bench

“It’s a very special moment to get the winner and my first goal for Chelsea,” he told BBC Sport.

“It was written in the stars. Unfortunately it came against Palace but I’m just buzzing to score my first goal.

‘Everyone knows how much I loved it here’ [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans – even today with the welcome they gave me.’

It was the England international’s first goal for Chelsea in his seventh appearance for the club.

His curled effort from outside the box was enough to secure all three points for Chelsea

He now hopes to have more opportunities to impress.

“Hopefully I can build a little confidence with the goal and keep going,” he said.

‘I want to work as hard as I can for’ [Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether he’s starting out or coming off the couch.

“Of course I want to start, and I have to show him I’m good enough.”