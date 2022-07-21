Gale force winds and downpours continue to batter east coast of Australia

High winds and rainfall continue to plague Australia’s east coast, and the wet weather will continue throughout the weekend.

Six-meter waves formed off the coast of Queensland on Friday with dangerous surf conditions stretching as far as the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning with winds of 90 km/h to storm the state from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy compared the dangerous wind speed to cyclones.

“It can certainly knock down trees and push over power lines and create dangerous flying debris,” he said.

The Gold Coast beaches are closed, while fishermen with boats have been told to stay at home and avoid the waters until late Sunday.

‘It’s not so much that the ships can’t handle it. It’s what happens to them when they break,” said Bruce Waite, Southport Coast Guard volunteer.

Brisbane is expected to receive up to 35mm – 5mm more rain than the average July rainfall – while Maroochydore, on the Sunshine Coast, could get up to 60mm – 6mm less than the average monthly rainfall.

Inland Queensland has been hit hardest by rainfall in the past 24 hours, with 115mm in Maleny and over 50mm in Tallebudgera.

A severe weather warning for damaging surf is also in effect for the north coast of NSW from Tweed Heads to the north of Wooli.

“Very heavy surf is expected from tonight along the coastline north of Wooli, gradually easing Saturday afternoon, leading to localized damage and coastal erosion,” BoM warned.

‘From east to southeast, strong wave heights of more than 5 meters are expected.’

Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said up to 40mm had fallen along the coast from south of Rockhampton.

He said the heavy rain should abate by Friday afternoon, with light showers continuing into the weekend.

“There will be a few showers along the coast through Saturday and it should clear up completely by Sunday,” he said.

More rain and flooding is forecast for parts of eastern Australia in the coming months, with likely a third consecutive La Nina weather pattern later this year.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for August to October has predicted above average rainfall from Queensland to the south coast of NSW, and parts of the Northern Territory will also receive above average rainfall during that time.

The predictions stem from several major floods along the east coast in 2022.

The agency has warned that the increased moisture in the soil from past floods, along with water levels in dams and other watersheds, have made it easier for future flooding.

Coastal communities of NSW, along with parts of Queensland, will be at increased flood risk in the coming months.

The agency said it is likely that La Nina will return in the second half of 2022, with a 50 percent chance of it happening.

Current forecasts have shown that another La Nina weather pattern is twice as likely to develop later this year.

However, the agency said it wouldn’t be able to indicate the weather pattern until October or November, and it’s too early to tell if one will form.

Should the pattern be announced, it would be the third consecutive La Nina weather event.

Since the records began in 1900, back-to-back-to-back La Ninas have only appeared three times.

The La Nina pattern contributed to the wetter-than-average summer of 2021-22, along with the devastating floods in Queensland and NSW in March this year.

The agency has also warned that the Top End is likely to experience the above-normal potential for wildfires.

However, in tropical parts of the country, the wet season is expected to start earlier than usual.

An earlier rainy season also means an earlier start of tropical cyclone seasons in parts of Queensland and the Northern Territory.