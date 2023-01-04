Galaxyus to Alaia-Dreme: The out of this world baby names dividing the internet

By Sophie Haslett

1. TREND ONE: MAXIMALISM

According to name berrythe first baby name trend you can expect to see in a nursery near you is the “maximalism” trend.

Names that fall under this category include such monikers as Amadeus, Cleopatra, Magnus, Oberon, Ophelia, Persephone, Venus, Wolfgang, and Zebedee.

“These are names that energize confident protagonists,” says The Memo.

The names mark a clear shift away from Marie Kondo and minimalism, and a return to grandeur inspired by TV shows like Bridgerton and House of Dragons.

If you want to find a unique option, The Memo recommends looking at mythology, legends, history, fantasy, literature, and “even anime.”

2. TREND TWO: RETRO

The second baby name trend that will be big in 2023 are retro names like Arlo, Bobbie, Frankie, Laurel, Lou, Max, Miller, Sandy, Scottie, Sloane, and Teddy.

“This is the return of the ’80s names. Are you surprised? Kate Bush is back at number one. Kitchens are green again. Yes, Stranger Things is largely responsible,” The Memo wrote.

If you want to give your new baby a retro name in 2023, experts advise looking at your parent’s circle of friends and carefully considering each of their names.

It’s worth remembering that traditional boy and girl names don’t apply now either, with the experts saying “grandpa names” like Lenny, Lou, Clarke, Ozzie and Rudy now work just as well for baby girls as they do for baby boys.

3. TREND THREE: GOLD PLATED

The third trend that is going to be big is the trend for ‘gold plated’ names inspired by gold, brightness, opulence and the sun.

Think Apollo, Aurelia, Eos, Goldie, Lucien, Orla, Phoebe, Sunny and Zora for this theme.

If you’re considering a gilded name in 2023, think about sun adjectives and name accordingly.

4. TREND FOUR: SCI-FI COWBOY

When it comes to “sci-fi cowboy” inspired names, more is more.

The memo said that the popular TV show Yellowstone contributed to the fame of sci-fi cowboy names like Dutton and Ennis.

Now there are even more options – including Beck, Brando, Dallas, Foster, Jones, Llloyd, Royal, Steele, Wilder and Zane.

One of the more unusual trends for the next 12 months is the “4-2-i” formula, meaning names are made up of four letters, two syllables, and end in “i” (stock image)

5. TREND FIVE: 4-2-i

One of the more unusual trends for the next 12 months is the “4-2-i” formula.

“These names are constructed with a very specific formula: four letters, two syllables, and ending in “i,” the memo outlined.

Names that fall into this category include Avni, Bibi, Gigi, Indi, Kali, Lumi, Mari, Mimi, Rafi, Suki, Yuki, and Zuri.

The reason why these names are becoming more and more popular, the experts said, is because they are simultaneously unusual but recognizable and unlikely to be shortened.

They also have a ‘cultural transience’ meaning they work in many languages ​​and different cultures.

6. TREND SIX: ATTACHMENTS

Sixth on the trend list is the rise of adjectives as names.

Think Brave, Celestian, Epic, Glorious, Heavenly, True, Stellar, Wild and Zealous.

While this is mostly a celebrity trend right now, the experts predict it will go mainstream by 2023.

Examples of celebrity names include the names of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Reign, Stormi, and True, and Jessica Hart’s son, Glorious.

7. TREND SEVEN: BLUE/GREEN

Finally, in 2023, parents will give their children names inspired by blue and green.

Examples include Azure, Bluebell, Caspian, Cielo, Cyan, Emerald, Forest, Indigo, Ivy, Moss, Ocean, River, Sage, Sky, and Wave.

“Blue and Green are calming, peaceful names that hopefully manifest a child of similar character,” the memo outlined.

If you like the ocean or nature, they might be just right for your child.