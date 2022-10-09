Gal Gadot shows off statuesque legs in retro chic swimsuit shoot

<!–

Gal Gadot brought back the 1960s in a retro-chic swimsuit shoot she posted to her Instagram page this weekend.

The 37-year-old Wonder Woman star playfully stuck out her tongue in one of the series of black and white snaps.

She showed off her sensationally giddy legs in a dark one-piece that highlighted her enviably slender frame.

As she whipped up a storm around a director’s chair in a backyard, she swept up her hair and wrapped it in a towel in a stylish sweep.

On the movie front, her upcoming projects include a remake of the Alfred Hitchock novel thriller To Catch A Thief.

Based on a mystery novel by David Dodge, the 1955 Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly.

The new take on To Catch A Thief isn’t Gal’s only current venture in the area previously covered by Old Hollywood.

A Fine Romance: On the movie front, her upcoming projects include a remake of the Alfred Hitchock romance thriller To Catch A Thief starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly

She also stars in and produces an upcoming movie about Cleopatra, who has generated a backlash for being white.

Gal, an Israeli who served in her country’s army in accordance with his conscription, plays the legendary queen of Egypt.

Although she was ethnically of Greek descent, Cleopatra has attracted “whitewashing” controversies about the white actresses who played her.

Gal addressed the controversy on BBC Arabic last month said, “First of all, if you want to stick to the facts, Cleopatra was Macedonian.”

Rise to fame: Cleopatra isn’t the first time Gal’s casting has been controversial – Wonder Woman also got into political hot water because of her service with the Israel Defense Forces

The international movie star, who is also a co-producer of the film, claimed: “We were looking for a Macedonian actress to match Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.’

She added: “People are people, and with me I want to celebrate Cleopatra’s legacy and honor this great historical icon that I admire so much.”

Gal threw up the gauntlet for other filmmakers to come up with competing versions of the story: “You know, anyone can make this movie and anyone can continue with it. I’m very passionate about doing my own too.’