Gal Gadot flaunts taut tummy in poolside bikini snaps… 14 months after welcoming third child

On Sunday, Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot showed off her taut stomach in a series of poolside bikini photos she shared with her imprisoned, combined 134.7 million followers on social media.

There was not an inch to squeeze on the naturally slim figure of the 37-year-old mother of three as she soaked up the sun.

Gal went makeup-free for her tanning session and she wore her raven black locks in a messy bun.

Wonder Woman! On Sunday, Gal Gadot showed off her taut stomach in a series of poolside bikini photos she shared with her inmate, who has a combined 134.7 million followers on social media.

Gadot’s Swimsuit Slideshow Came Two Weeks After She Got A… TikTok of herself biting into a buttery, flaky croissant while dressed in a bathrobe.

‘Today I wanted to eat a croissant,’ the Death on the Nile actress lip-synched to Laura Gouillon’s 2021 original TikTok.

‘So I went to a shop that sells croissants and bought croissants. And I went home with the croissant and then I ate the croissant.’

Gal — who relies on fitness trainer nutritionist Magnus Lygdback — does interval training three to four days a week, drinks water “like a camel,” and sticks to the Mediterranean diet.

Sculpted abs: There wasn’t an inch to squeeze on the naturally slender figure of the 37-year-old mum of three, 5ft10in as she took in the sun

Miss Israel 2004: Gal went makeup free for her tanning session and she wore her raven locks in a messy bun

“I will never forget what a fitness trainer explained. “Even if you train for two hours a day, there are still a lot of hours to eat. So the food you choose is important,” Gadot said. To shape last year.

‘I’m not a saint. I eat cheeseburgers and things like that. But mostly I keep it healthy. And when I do that, I’m more vital.’

It’s hard to believe that the Goodles founder has three daughters: Alma, 10; Maya, 5; and Daniella, 14 months – with husband Yaron ‘Jaron’ Versano.

Gal and her 47-year-old Pilot Wave-producing partner will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on September 28.

No fear of carbohydrates! Gadot’s swimsuit slideshow came two weeks after she shared a TikTok of herself biting into a buttery, flaky croissant while wearing a bathrobe

The Death on the Nile actress lip-synced to Laura Gouillon’s 2021 TikTok original: ‘Today I wanted to eat a croissant. So I went to a shop that sells croissants and I bought croissants. And I came home with the croissant and then I ate the croissant’

‘I usually keep it healthy’: Gal — who relies on fitness trainer nutritionist Magnus Lygdback — does interval training three to four days a week, drinks water “like a camel” and sticks to the Mediterranean diet (pictured July 20)

On July 28, Gadot wrapped her role as CIA agent Rachel Stone in the Netflix-bound movie Heart of Stone, which she also executive produced.

“Can’t wait for you all to meet Rachel Stone,” the Red Notice action star sprung at the time.

“This idea came to me about four and a half years ago with just a name, Stone. And today we complete a nearly five-month journey in five countries!’

May 1 family portrait: It’s hard to believe that Gadot gave birth to three daughters – Maya, 5; Daniella, 14 months; and Alma, 10 – with husband Yaron ‘Jaron’ Versano (R)

It’s still going well! The action star Red Notice and her 47-year-old Pilot Wave-producing partner celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on September 28 (pictured August 3)

Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Wild Rose) directed the international spy thriller – which also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Sophie Okonedo.

But first, audiences can see Gal as the Evil Queen in Marc Webb’s 2023 live-action musical adaptation of Disney’s 1937 animated classic Snow White.

Two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Greta Gerwig and Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson wrote the script starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as Snow White.