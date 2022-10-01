Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano keep it casual in all black as they grab lunch at Il Pastaio

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano were spotted on their way to lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Red Notice actress looked amazing in black yoga pants, a matching V-neck top and running shoes just three months after welcoming her third child, a girl.

The beauty wore designer sunglasses, pulled her brown hair back into a ponytail and let her natural beauty shine through without makeup.

Casual couple: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 37, and her husband, Jaron Varsano, 47, were spotted on their way to lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday

Her husband of 47 years also dressed comfortably in Nike shorts, tennis shoes and a black shirt with a truck and a bald eagle on the front with the inscription ‘American PRIDE’.

Gadot’s appearance comes after she spoke about her upcoming role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White movie in the works.

The Death On The Nile actress spoke about the highly anticipated feature during the D23 Expo three weeks ago, mentioning that she’s not used to playing a villain on screen.

While at Disney’s D23 expo, Gal described the role as “very different from what she’s done before” and said she’s “used to playing the other end of where the heart should be,” via Term.

Stunner: The The Red Notice actress looked amazing in black yoga pants, a matching V-neck top and running shoes just three months after welcoming her third child, a girl.

Although she normally plays a heroine, Gadot said it was “lovely” to have the opportunity to play the “iconic villain.”

“Getting under her skin was so delicious,” he said, adding that the Evil Queen is far from her real-life character.

Filming began last March and continued for several months before the project team wrapped up in July. The next live-action adaptation of Snow White is scheduled to debut in 2024.

Quite an exposure: Gadot recently opened up about her upcoming role as the Evil Queen in the live-action film Snow White, saying she’s not used to playing a villain on screen; seen with Rachel Zegler at D23 earlier this month

Since finishing two new movies in the last six months, the model has had more free time to spend with her children and her husband.

The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary earlier this week.

According to Vogue, the family spends time at their home in the Hollywood Hills when Gadot shoots a movie in and around Los Angeles; but have lived primarily in their native Israel over the years.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star played the role of a real-life wife and mother of three as she took her children everywhere, running errands, which included buying groceries at a Los Angeles market. on Wednesday.

The in-demand star finished filming the musical fantasy movie Snow White in April and the sky-high action thriller Heart Of Stone about two months ago.

Gadot is working on several other movies, including a Cleopatra movie and an untitled Hedy Lamarr project.