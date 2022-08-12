Gain valuable data visualization skills with these $39 . training courses

Data will rule everything around us in 2022, and companies that know how to use it can reach more customers, bring in more sales, and make smarter decisions. But the days when only Excel would be sufficient for large data sets are over. Today, analysts use powerful tools like Python to visualize data, and this training bundle of 7 courses can introduce you to them.

The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit bundle includes popular tools such as Alteryx, Tableau, R, and more. The courses are taught by the expert instructors of StreamSkill, an offshoot of Simon Sez IT that produces high-quality educational materials to teach students computer and software skills. It has mentored more than 1 million students in more than 180 countries to date.

As mentioned, Python is a powerful data visualization skill and the training collection includes a course on using Pandas, a Python library, for data analysis and manipulation. You will discover how to efficiently organize, preprocess and format your data. R is another popular programming language used in big data, and one of the courses covers concepts such as vectors, arrays, loops, functions, and more.

Take your data manipulation skills to the big leagues with the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit bundle, on sale today for $39.

Learn how to analyze data

