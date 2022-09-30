Gaikwad ‘waiting for the moment’ to play at ‘electrifying’ Chepauk in CSK colours in IPL 2023
“I had seen the atmosphere, I had seen the exciting sound. I experienced everything. So that was clearly in my mind when I would practice for two days [with India A in Chennai]Gaikwad said in a video for the Super Kings website. “I imagined the crowd and CSK entering the stadium. So basically I’m just waiting for the moment. But the first time I played here was actually special because I feel this is where I started my journey. Coming to CSK and learning a lot of things, getting to know the first experience of what it is at the higher level. So this is where it all started.”
“It feels really great, I mean the moment I entered the stadium it all felt nostalgic,” Thakur said. “Yes, I’ve had my time at CSK, I’ve played a few games here, but even before that I played Ranji. [Trophy] spell. 2010 was my first game here in Chepauk. The stadium and ground have changed a lot since then but I would say the weather is still the same. [It’s an] great experience, I would always look forward to playing in Chepauk when the opportunity arises.”
“It wasn’t a very friendly stint towards him. But in 2021 he made a mark from game one to the final. He was CSK’s top performer and he actually lived up to everyone’s expectations. It’s good to see when a youngster comes in.” and delivers for the team and immediately makes the mark by winning the trophy, I’d say – not just in the league stage or knockouts, but to lift the trophy.”