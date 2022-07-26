Gaetz: women protesting abortion need not worry as they’re too ‘ugly and overweight’ to get pregnant

Matt Gaetz laughed off his anger at his claim that all abortion rights protesters are too unattractive and too fat to get pregnant, telling those upset by his comments, “Be offended.”

The Florida congressman on Saturday joked about the demonstrations against the Supreme Court’s withdrawal of Roe v. Wade and mocked those who wanted to protect access to abortion across the country.

“Why are the women least likely to conceive are most concerned about abortion?” Gaetz told students at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa.

“Nobody wants to get you pregnant if you look like a thumb.”

On Monday, he was asked to explain his comments.

“I’m very pro-life and I don’t apologize for it,” said the 40-year-old.

Matt Gaetz said Monday he stood by his labeling of pro-choice activists as ‘ugly and overweight’

“I’m grateful that Roe was overthrown and that Dobbs is now the case law on abortion. I find these people going out in these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies abominable – and just plain ugly inside and out. I don’t apologize for it.’

He said he did not consider everyone who disagreed with him “an ugly person,” but condemned those who protested in front of the Supreme Court justices’ homes and called for a “night of rage” in Washington DC.

Gaetz was asked by Channel 3: ‘Is it safe to say that, based on your comments, you are suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?’

“Yes,” he replied.

Asked: “What do you say to people who find these comments offensive?” the congressman replied, “Be offended.”

Gaetz, who is currently under federal investigation for the sex trafficking of a minor, on Saturday expressed disdain for women who demand access to abortion.

Gaetz has denied the sex trafficking allegations and no charges have been filed against him. The New York Times first reported the existence of the federal investigation into Gaetz in March 2021.

“These people are detestable inside and out,” Gaetz said at the top. “They’re about 5’2”, 350 pounds and they’re like, “Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.” And I’m like, “March?” You look like your ankles are weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade.

“A few of them should get up and march. They have to get up and march for about an hour a day, wave those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix a salad.”

Democratic Women’s Caucus members and leaders of CPD Action member organizations march on July 19 to demand access to abortion

Activists and politicians protest in Washington DC on July 19

Protesters are seen Monday in front of the Indiana State Capitol

The decision to revoke Roe v. Wade has sparked angry protests across the country

Crowds of both anti-abortion and abortion rights protesters can be seen in Indiana state senate Monday

It’s not the first time he’s ridiculed those who campaign to uphold Roe v. Wade.

In May, when the Supreme Court’s draft decision was leaked, Gaetz made clear his disdain for their activism.

“How many of the women campaigning to overthrow Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from their protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, not bumblebee competitions?” Gaetz tweeted.