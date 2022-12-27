Gaetz pressures Jordan to pursue the Spokesperson job

WASHINGTON (The hill) – Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said over the weekend that his Christmas wish is for fellow Republican Jim Jordan (Ohio) to run for the next House speaker. Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee when the Republican Party assumes a majority next month, has not announced plans to run for the leadership position.

“All I want for Christmas is for @Jim_Jordan to realize he should be Speaker of the House!” Gaetz wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Gaetz, who has repeatedly spoken out against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who took the House speaker’s gavel, followed that tweet with another Sunday asking his supporters to encourage Jordan to run for the top seat in the House of Representatives. The Florida lawmaker has previously endorsed Jordan for the job, telling Fox News in August that Jordan was the “hardest-working member” and “most talented member” of his more conservative base.

Jordan, an Ohio Republican, endorsed McCarthy for Speaker of the House and expressed concern this month that Republicans conspiring against the minority leader could work with Democrats to elect a different leader. McCarthy won a vote in the Republican Conference last month, but must secure the seat on the floor when the next Congress forms in January.

The Republican leader faces a challenge from far-right lawmaker Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who previously couldn’t beat McCarthy in conference voting. Some far-right Republicans, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, are pushing for more conservative House leadership following the GOP’s poor performance in the midterm elections.

Biggs and Gaetz join three other Republicans—Ralph Norman (SC), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), and Bob Good (Virginia)—in publicly expressing strong opposition to McCarthy as the next House Speaker. Other Republicans, including Scott Perry (Pa.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), have said they will not support McCarthy for president. unless there is a mechanism to easily remove it from the top post.