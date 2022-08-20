Gabrielle Union wakes up bright and early for a grueling workout in a sleeveless grey bodysuit

Gabrielle Union showed off her gym-honed physique in a sleeveless gray bodysuit while working out bright and early on Saturday morning.

As she recorded her vigorous sweat session, the Bring It On star, 49, was seen running on a treadmill before lunging for a lunge while kneeling on her right leg.

‘Just work, go ahead!’ the mum-of-one captioned the video on her Instagram, which she posted to Megan Thee Stallion’s new hit track, Her.

Fit and Fabulous: Gabrielle Union showed off her gym-honed physique in a sleeveless gray bodysuit while working out bright and early on Saturday morning

The footage started with her smile in her full-length mirror as she shot a friendly peace sign at the camera after placing a hand on her incredibly tight stomach.

Her post comes after enjoying some time under the sun in Spain with husband, Dwayne Wade, for their annual summer break, otherwise known as the Wade World Tour.

On Friday, the She’s All That actress laughed as she snapped some memorable photos that she uploaded to her 20.6 million followers on Instagram.

Flexible: While she was recording her vigorous sweat session, the Bring It On star, 49, could be seen running on a treadmill before taking a lunge while kneeling on her right leg

‘Just work, go ahead!’ the mother-of-one captioned the video on her Instagram, which she posted to Megan Thee Stallion’s new hit song, Her

The gorgeous actress was decked out in colorful Valentino to fully immerse herself in the summer break.

She wore a bright orange two-piece swimsuit, with the bikini top tied in place and tied with a string.

When she wasn’t sunbathing, Gabrielle added a Valentino Round Rain Print Charmeuse top, which costs $2,300 according to the brand’s website.

Looks good! The footage started with her smile in her full-length mirror as she shot a friendly peace sign at the camera after placing a hand on her incredibly tight stomach

No days off: Union sprinted on the treadmill bright and early Saturday morning

The 10 Things I Hate About You star also added a cotton and silk headband made from the same colorful print, which is marked for $570.

In some of the snaps, Dwayne could see donning reflective sunglasses along with a white printed T-shirt as he lounged under the blazing sun.

He later changed his outfit and wore a black tank top along with pink and blue swim shorts.

Another photo showed the couple snuggling up close to the boat as the sports star planted a kiss on Gabrielle’s shoulder.

During the boat day, the talented actress shared a short video on her Instagram story showing off her summer body and showing a glimpse of the beautiful scenery around her.

Happy: Her post comes after enjoying some time under the sun in Spain with husband, Dwayne Wade, for their annual summer break, otherwise known as the Wade World Tour

A Day Under the Sun: On Friday, the She’s All That actress laughed as she snapped some memorable photos that she uploaded to her 20.6 million followers on Instagram

Gabrielle added a short caption to the photo gallery on her Instagram main page, typing: “It’s started…#WadeWorldTour2022.”

Every year, the actress and her family take the time to enjoy the summer weather by going on vacation together before the season changes.

In the Instagram story video, the hardworking mom was lip syncing to a song playing in the background, and she seemed to be having the time of her life.

Talented: Not only does Gabrielle have a knack for acting, but she has a passion for writing and has written both children’s books and memoirs

While Gabrielle and Dwayne are holding onto summer before fall comes, the two are gearing up for the release of their latest children’s book.

The talented duo wrote the story, Shady Baby Feels: A First Look At Emotions, which will be available this month on August 23. They collaborated on their first Shady Baby book in 2021 last year.

according to an official summarythe book is written to help young children, ‘Learn about feelings and emotions.’

The Bring It On star has released a children’s book in the past with Welcome To The Party in 2020. She also wrote a memoir titled We’re Gonna Need More Wine in 2017, followed by a second memoir called You Got Something Stronger? : Stories, in 2021.