Gabrielle Union slips into a bikini and poses up with Dwyane Wade as they enjoy ‘Wade World Tour 22’

Gabrielle Union was all smiles as she enjoyed part of her annual ‘Wade World Tour’ in Mallorca, Spain.

The 49-year-old Cheaper by the Dozen actress took to Instagram to share outtakes from the trip with husband Dwyane Wade, 40.

Along with a carousel of images uploaded to the app, she wrote, “All Me. All [love]. #WadeWorldTour2022.’

Gabrielle modeled a sporty lime green bikini with cutouts that showed off her strong and fit frame.

She opened the slideshow with a snapshot of her in the swimsuit sitting next to a fruit bowl and two glasses of rosé.

She sat on the deck of a luxurious and regal yacht and laughed as her dark curly hair fell down her back.

The mother of one geotagged her location, which was Mallorca, La Isla Bonita, and her 20.6 million followers liked the post more than 50,000 times.

Her NBA star husband joined her in some images, showing off his tight torso as he went shirtless.

He wore round sunglasses, a manicured beard and a gold chain around his neck as he stretched out on a recliner.

For her part, the Bring It On star went makeup-free in the movies, exposing her flawless, freckled complexion.

She wore a leopard print headband while taking selfies in a black outfit with thin spaghetti straps.

Union gave her admirers even more content to overflow and appeared in the app with a Reels video.

She named the clip “Date night in Mallorca, Spain,” added a red heart emoji, and soundtracked the clip featuring Spanish crooner Rosalía’s song Despechá.

The fashionista was dressed in a beige knit tunic when she asked Dwyane, “Where are we going tonight, honey?” to which he replied with a slight shrug and laugh.

Gabrielle then said, “I don’t know either, because we haven’t read the email.”

Either way, they knew they were in for a treat when the athlete said, ‘We’re getting off the boat? We’re going out for dinner? It will be great. I don’t know where we’re going, though.’

In the caption, she noted, “If you’re not reading emails… the good waits. #WadeWorldTour2022 #AsPerMyLastEmail.’