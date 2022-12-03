Gabrielle Union showcases her toned legs as she and husband Dwyane Wade party in Miami Beach

<!–

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked stylish as they went to a party in Miami Beach on Friday.

The glamorous couple, who sparkled on the red carpet at the premiere of Ain’t No Mo’ in New York earlier this week, were at the South Florida hot spot to enjoy the annual Art Basel weekend, featuring pieces of modern and modern Art. from anywhere in the world.

Gabrielle, 50, showed off her toned legs in a striped sweater dress featuring shades of blue, green, cream and burgundy. The Truth Be Told star turned up the heat with gold platform sandals.

The BET Comedy Award winner had her long dark hair styled in a high ponytail and wore natural-looking makeup with a muted lip.

Dwyane, 40, looked handsome in a bespoke black suite with white trim. The former Miami Heat star paired it with a low-cut U-neck tee, beaded necklace and white sneakers.

The couple is in a legal battle with the basketball player’s ex-wife to help their transgender daughter Zaya, 15, legally change her name and gender on her birth certificate.

Gabrielle talked about the parallels in her real life with the storyline in her latest project, The Inspection, in which she plays a prison guard who denounces her gay son.

The drama is currently showing in theaters across the US.

In an interview with In stylethe star said it was difficult to watch the movie.

‘It’s hard, because [these scenes are a] reality in our household. It’s not some wicked witch of the west. These are real people in our lives that we deal with and who have a great impact on my loved ones.”

“I look at it like I’m ready to fight,” she admitted, “I’ll fight so that my child doesn’t meet the same fate, and so that my child doesn’t lose hope.”

“And hopefully, if I can get that into my own household, other households will find more hope and change before it gets to where it is in the movie. It’s hard to watch because it’s real.’