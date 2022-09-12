Gabrielle Union sand Paula Abdul put their best fashion foot forward at Daytime Beauty Awards

Founded by journalist Michele Elyzabeth, who is the CEO of the daily news site LATFUSA.com, the 4th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards was held on Sunday at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

The award show recognizes the science behind beauty and spotlights health and wellness professionals in medicine, health, fitness, aesthetics, skin care, color and styling, cannabis, beauty innovation, according to LATFUSA.

Among the stars to attend the festivities: Gabrielle Union, who received a special honor, and Paula Abdul, who served as one of the many celebrity presenters during the ceremony.

All about beauty: Gabriel Union and Paula Abdul put their best fashion foot forward on Sunday at the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles

Prior to the ceremony, Union, 49, made a statement on the red carpet in a striking olive green patterned dress

The gorgeous spaghetti strap number came complete with white fringe along the bottom part, as well as the slit on the left that allowed her to show off her left leg in an instant.

The Bring It On star added a pair of sandals to the ensemble, as she styled her dark locks in long braids, with an assortment of beads on the strands of hair around the frame of her face.

Soft and chic: Union’s gorgeous number featured a left slit with fringe, allowing her to flaunt her left leg in an instant

Honoree: In addition to her support, the Bring It On star and entrepreneur was also on hand to receive Brand Of The Year with famed hairstylist Larry Sims for her Flawless by Gabrielle Union hair care business

Not only did Union show her support for the awards ceremony, she was also in attendance to receive Brand Of The Year with celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims for Gabrielle Union’s Flawless.

The actress and entrepreneur launched the hair care company, which makes products suitable for people with textured hair.

Abdul, 60, showed off her unique fashion sense, decked out in a black dress with a slit on the left, which the singer and dancer took advantage of by sliding her right leg forward for photos on the red carpet.

Among his designs: the number had a white-patterned center section that glittered under the harsh lights of the many photographers, and swollen, wing-like shoulders that resembled something from the 1980s.

As one of the presenters, Abdul had styled her light brown locks long and flowing over her chest and to the center of her back with lots of natural waves and a part to the right.

Added touch: Abdul, who was one of the celebrity presenters, wore a dress with puffy, wing-like shoulders that resembled something from the 1980s

I still get it: Looking as fit as ever, Danza, 71, stepped out in a simple yet stylish black suit that paired her with a white shirt, yellow tie and black sneakers

Tony Danza, Selma Blair, Judy Greer and Sarah Shahi were all celebrity presenters for the event.

Still as fit as ever, Danza, 71, stepped out in a simple yet stylish black suit that paired her with a white shirt, yellow tie and black sneakers.

The former Taxi star, who’s rejoining Alyssa Milano for a reboot of their hit sitcom Who’s The Boss? became playful in front of a camera at times by showing off his comedic skills.

The sequel series, which would reunite characters Tony Micelli and his daughter Samantha Micelli, is currently in development at Amazon Freevee, according to Deadline.

Radiant: Sarah Shahi, 42, absolutely glowed as she posed in a black ensemble with plant leaves on both the pants and matching top

Adorable: The former L Word star had her seven-year-old daughter Violet by her side

Shahi (born Aahoo Jahansouzshahi), 42, lit up the room as she took a few poses solo in black pants and a matching top with brown and silver plant leaves on it.

The former L Word star added a pair of black heels to the mix as she styled her gorgeous head of hair long with an abundance of natural curls.

One of her three children, seven-year-old daughter Violet, was eager to join the mix and eventually snuggled up with her mom for a few photos.

She looked adorable in a black mini dress with strappy sandals and her brown hair in pigtails.

Chic: Judy Greer, 47, stunned the photographers in a white skirt with a pair of black designs that was paired with a matching blazer

Greer, 47, stunned the photographers in a white skirt with a pair of black designs that was paired with a matching blazer.

The star of 27 Dresses also wore a black crop top underneath, as well as open-toe sandals.

Emery, 47, showed off her cleavage in a pink dress with puffy short sleeves and a slit to the left.

The Preacher star also wore silver open-toed heels, and had her raven locks cut to shoulder length with a part on the right side.

Elegant: Julie Ann Emery, 47, showed off her cleavage decked out in a pink dress with puffy short sleeves and a left slit and silver open heels

At the ceremony, actress Selma Blair and Terri Bryant were honored with Tool Of The Year for Guide Beauty. The beauty and makeup company was founded by Bryant, while Blair is its chief creative officer.

This year, the Daytime Beauty Awards will benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center for their tireless efforts to save animals of all kinds from natural disasters, provide healthcare and eternal homes, 24/7, 365 days a year.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes the architects of beauty in hair, makeup, photography and styling in film, television and music, as well as artists who create celebrity looks for the red carpet and editorial.

The voting board consists of former honorary members, winners, beauty industry professionals; including journalists, publicists and beauty experts.