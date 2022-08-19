Gabrielle Union flaunts her toned abs in a bikini with her husband Dwayne Wade in Spain

Gabrielle Union showed off her incredibly fit physique in an assortment of photos she shared earlier on Friday as she posed with her husband, Dwayne Wade, on a boat.

The actress, 49, and NBA sports star, 40, have been enjoying time under the sun in Spain for their annual summer break, otherwise known as the Wade World Tour.

The star of She’s All That was all smiles as she snapped some memorable photos that she uploaded to her 20.6 million followers on Instagram.

Happy: Gabrielle Union, 49, and husband Dwayne Wade, 40, posed in a few vacation photos during their summer break

The gorgeous actress was decked out in colorful Valentino to fully immerse herself in the summer break.

She wore a bright orange two-piece swimsuit, with the bikini top tied in place and tied with a string.

When she wasn’t sunbathing, Gabrielle added a Valentino Round Rain Print Charmeuse top, which costs $2,300 according to the brand’s website.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star also added a cotton and silk headband made from the same colorful print, which is marked for $570.

A day under the sun: The two stars posed in a series of adorable holiday photos while relaxing on a boat near the island of Mallorca in Spain

Adorable: The actress and NBA star’s husband posed to a professional camera while his wife sent him a smile

In some of the snaps, Dwayne could see donning reflective sunglasses along with a white printed T-shirt as he lounged under the blazing sun.

He later changed his outfit and wore a black tank top along with pink and blue swim shorts.

Another photo showed the couple snuggling up close to the boat as the sports star planted a kiss on Gabrielle’s shoulder.

During the boat day, the talented actress shared a short video on her Instagram story showing off her summer body and showing a glimpse of the beautiful scenery around her.

Adorable: The happy couple was pictured cozying up on the boat with the sun shining high in the sky

Dance time: Gabrielle uploaded a video to her Instagram story showing a few dance moves as she filmed the surrounding scenery in front of the island in Spain

Gabrielle added a short caption to the photo gallery on her Instagram main page, typing: “It’s started…#WadeWorldTour2022.”

Every year, the actress and her family take the time to enjoy the summer weather by going on vacation together before the season changes.

In the Instagram story video, the hardworking mom was lip syncing to a song playing in the background, and she seemed to be having the time of her life.

Living her best life: Gabrielle watched as she smiled at the camera as she danced and lip synced to a song while filming herself on the boat

While Gabrielle and Dwayne are holding onto summer before fall comes, the two are gearing up for the release of their latest children’s book.

The talented duo wrote the story, Shady Baby Feels: A First Look At Emotions, which will be available this month on August 23. They collaborated on their first Shady Baby book in 2021 last year.

according to an official summarythe book is written to help young children, ‘Learn about feelings and emotions.’

The Bring It On star has released a children’s book in the past with Welcome To The Party in 2020. She also wrote a memoir titled We’re Gonna Need More Wine in 2017, followed by a second memoir called You Got Something Stronger? : Stories, in 2021.

Talented: Not only does Gabrielle have a knack for acting, but she has a passion for writing and has written both children’s books and memoirs