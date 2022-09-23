Gabrielle Union dazzles in sparkling mini dress and jacket at The Redeem Team premiere in LA

Gabrielle Union had a golden vision as she donned a mini dress and jacket combination for the Redeem Team premiere in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actress had her husband Dwyane Wade, 40, by her side, who complemented her in a bold yellow, green and white patterned suit.

Also at the star-studded event were Wade’s son, basketball star Zaire Wade, 20, and influencer Lola A. Clark, 19.

The upcoming Netflix documentary tells the comeback story of the US Olympic men’s basketball team from 2008.

The Cheaper By the Dozen star bared her tight legs in the shrunken dress, which belonged to Valentino.

She shone in the sequin and jewel-covered ensemble and turned heads with his matching coat stopper.

The dress had a crew neck that was just low enough to tease her perky cleavage for the event.

The fashion-forward entertainer skipped a necklace and added a pair of gold earrings from Tiffany & Co to her stunning look.

The Bring It On actress accentuated the look with a pair of perfectly matching gold open-toe heels.

She bared her toes and showed off a nude pedicure to match her impeccable manicure.

Union, who shares three-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade with her husband, pulled her dark hair into a high bun.

The neatly styled top knot allowed her to fully show off her entire glamorous makeup look as she walked the red carpet.

Gabrielle wore dark eyeliner and she added fluttering lashes to make her big brown eyes pop.

She wiped her cheeks with a warm blush and her pout was covered in a moisturizing soft pink lip stain.

The former NBA player looked smart in a Gucci suit, which he wore with a white button-up shirt and black shoes.

He appeared at the premiere with his beard expertly trimmed and with a fresh haircut.

Zaire, Dwyane’s firstborn child, opted for an all-black look for Thursday night’s event.

He put on a black leather shirt jacket over a black sweater which he tucked into black trousers with a wrinkled elastic waistband.

The young athlete completed the look with a pair of fashionable white sneakers and he sported a blond stripe in his hair.

Director Jon Weinbach also attended the event, appearing in a three-piece blue-grey suit.

He topped off the outfit with a pair of white tennis shoes, which matched his button-up shirt.

Jon was cheerful as he laughed at red carpet photos, with a clean-shaven face.

He wore his light graying hair in a neat hairstyle, with the top stylishly arranged in a pointed look.

Dwight Howard also graced the red carpet at the meeting, skipping a shirt and wearing a zip-up vest and matching black pants.

They had a matching panel with the same cream, brown and black print from his top.

He left the vest unzipped, revealing his heavily tattooed torso and taut stomach.

His gaze was topped off with an orange and camouflage cap that covered part of his updo.

Former NFL star Emmanuel Acho, 31, made his presence known during the screening, as he walked the step-and-repeat in multicolored sneakers.

He wore fitted and worn black trousers with a black t-shirt layered under a reddish-pink leather jacket.

The fashion item that made a statement featured silver zipper and button hardware, to match his wristwatch and link bracelet.

The Fox Sports analyst sported a full beard and sported his textured dark hair in a high hairstyle that was shaved on the sides.

Writer, producer and director Diego Hurtado De Mendoza appeared on the high profile feature in a black suit.

He wore a black button-up shirt and a pair of black and white Nike sneakers.

The Redeem Team producer rocked a full, graying beard and his straight blond hair grazed his neck.

Mendoza added transparent, slightly red-tinted glasses to his outfit as he promoted his upcoming Netflix feature.

Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to promote the special film, which was made with the filmmakers behind the wildly popular documentary series The Last Dance.

He wrote in a caption along with a photo of the album cover: ‘Just announced! Get ready to laugh, cry and get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the greatest basketball teams ever!

‘Very proud to have produced these goats with the best team! Directed by my mentor and friend @jbweinbach and co-produced with the master @greggel.

“Only on @netflix, October 7. The untold story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.”