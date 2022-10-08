Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade look happy in love on a stroll in the New York City

<!–

Gabrielle Union and former NBA Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade looked like a happy couple as they stepped out in New York City on Friday.

While walking around the Big Apple, the lovebirds, who share a three-year-old little girl named Kaavia James, went crazy when they made silly faces outside their hotel.

Seeing photographers and fans alike, the Bring It On star held up a friendly peace sign as he rocked a brown leather jacket, blue-and-white striped button-down and lightly washed jeans.

Meanwhile, Wade looked handsome in a yellow checked jacket, a plain black t-shirt and matching pants.

Their outing comes just a day after Wade appeared on the Today show to talk about the decision he and his wife made to limit commentary on his transgender daughter Zaya Wade’s Instagram account due to her mental health.

“You know, Zaire’s talk was about sports,” the athlete noted about the online comments the kids are getting, “Zaya’s is about what a lot of people don’t even really understand and understand.”

The couple made sure to have a chat with Zaya about being present on social media.

“We want to make sure that when she gets on social media — she’s going to show people her life — it’s going to be the people she wants in her circle,” the sports commentator said.

Add: ‘Everyone on the outside, that noise on the outside really doesn’t matter. What matters are the voices you allow into your circle. And so those are the people we wanted to follow on her journey and her life.’

Supportive: Their outing comes just a day after Wade appeared on the Today show to talk about the decision he and his wife made to limit comments on his transgender daughter Zaya Wade’s Instagram account for her mental health

In May, Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, opened up about receiving “a lot of hateful comments” about how she “should grow my hair long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though it is that’s not true at all’ .’

“That kind of advice just tries to break you, but don’t let it happen,” she said during a joint interview with Union for the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

The 15-year-old has more than 597,000 Instagram followers.