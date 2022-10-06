Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade kept it casual in sweats as they check into hotel in NYC

<!–

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked relaxed as they checked into a New York City hotel on Wednesday.

Union, 49, wore a navy sweatshirt from Essentials with matching sweatpants.

She was wearing dark blue sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Check-in: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked relaxed as they checked into a New York City hotel on Wednesday

Her hair was partially pulled up and fell down her back like a waterfall.

She carried a black leather bag in her left hand as she entered the hotel.

Her 40-year-old former NBA star husband wore a gray sweater and matching sweatpants alongside his wife.

Sweater: Union, 49, wore an Essentials navy sweatshirt with matching sweatpants

Sweatsuit: Her 40-year-old former NBA star man wore a gray sweater and matching sweatpants next to his wife

He pulled a black baseball cap with white lettering low over his eyes and wore white sneakers with brown trim.

The three-time NBA champion smiled a bright white and protected his eyes with thick black sunglasses.

Union and Wade’s performance came a few weeks after the Bring It On star attended the fourth annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony recognizes the science behind beauty and spotlights health and wellness professionals in medicine, health, fitness, aesthetics, skin care, color and styling, cannabis, beauty innovation, according to LATFUSA.

Big ceremony: Union and Wade’s performance came a few weeks after the Bring It On star attended the fourth annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles (pictured September 2022)

Striking: prior to the ceremony, Union made a statement on the red carpet in a striking olive green patterned dress (photo September 2022)

With Her Stylist: Not only did Union show her support for the awards ceremony, she was also in attendance to receive Brand Of The Year with celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims for Gabrielle Union’s Flawless (Photo September 2022)

Prior to the ceremony, Union made a statement on the red carpet in a striking olive green patterned dress.

The gorgeous spaghetti strap number came complete with white fringe along the bottom part, as well as the slit on the left that allowed her to show off her left leg in an instant.

The Bring It On star added a pair of sandals to the ensemble as she fashioned her dark locks into long braids, with an assortment of beads to the strands of hair around the frame of her face.

Not only did Union support the awards ceremony, she was also in attendance to receive Brand Of The Year with celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims for Gabrielle Union’s Flawless.

The actress and entrepreneur launched the hair care company, which makes products suitable for people with textured hair.