Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade attend The Inspection premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Gabrielle Union made sure all eyes were on her when she and her husband Dwyane Wade arrived at the premiere of The Inspection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022.

The actress, 49, starred in a sleeveless black dress with a fitted bodice, with a daring thigh-high slit that gave a glimpse of her toned leg as she promoted her latest film.

Meanwhile, her former basketball star husband, 40, looked as neat as ever in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt.

Gabrielle wore her long dark locks parted in the middle and in tight braids down her back.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star paired her dress with open-toe black heels and further accentuated it with a chunky pearl necklace.

As for glamour, the actress sported a hint of pink lipstick on her pout and voluminous lashes.

Meanwhile, Dwyane completed his look with a pair of black dress shoes and silver brooches on his lapel.

Aside from her husband, Gabrielle also mingled with the film’s lead actor, Jeremy Pope, 30, as the two held hands as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Pope looked as handsome as ever in a trendy navy suit with a cropped jacket and wide-leg pants.

The trendsetter Emmy-nominated star wore a sparkly mesh turtleneck underneath.

The film’s director, Elegance Bratton, 43, looked stylish in a black jacket with a matching black tie and frock pants.

He wore gold-rimmed reading glasses.

Putting it all together: Bratton, Pope and Union snapped a photo with costume designer Chester Algernal Gordon (L) and veteran producer Effie Brown (R)

Also present was producer and costume designer Chester Algernal Gordon who was stylish as ever in a jacket and tie paired with a black kilt and knee-high black and white socks.

The non-binary designer has completed the look with a unique zebra bag.

Meanwhile, movie and TV veteran producer Effie Brown looked stunning in a deep black dress.

The Inspection is the story of Ellis French (Pope) – a young gay man who becomes homeless after being rejected by his mother (played by Union) and, without many options for his future, decides to join the Marines.

During training, French falls for his superior (played by Raul Castillo) and faces the wrath of his sergeant (played by Bokeem Woodbine) when his sexual orientation becomes public.

The film is based on Bratton’s own life after he was evicted from his mother’s home in New Jersey at the age of 16 for being gay.

The upcoming drama film will hit theaters on November 18, 2022.