Gabrielle Union, 49, models a bra top with a tight skirt as she dances on a yacht

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share her gorgeous holiday look as she soaked up the nightlife in Ibiza, Spain this weekend.

The 49-year-old actress from LA’s Finest posed in a baby blue bra top paired with a light green long flowing skirt while on a yacht at the Lio Club Ibiza Marina.

“Inspired, Refreshed & Ready For A singalong,” Union wrote in her Instagram caption.

A series of photos shows Union laughing, laughing and having a drink with her fellow partygoers.

Fans were amazed at Union’s bra top and skirt, with one fan saying ‘on Fire’ while other fans simply said, ‘Beautiful and livin!’

Union also posted photos of her 40-year-old husband Dwyane Wade partying next to her on the yacht.

This comes after Wade said he’s “afraid every moment” that his daughter might leave the house.

Zaya, the 15-year-old son of the 40-year-old former NBA star, came out as a trans two years ago and admitted that he is constantly concerned about her safety because of the way people “perceive her” in the world. ‘.

He told CNN at the TIME100 summit, “As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid she’ll leave the house at any moment.

“And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people see her in this world.”

Dwyane urged lawmakers to spend a day with Zaya to understand the impact anti-trans policies are having on her life.

He added: ‘To me it’s a joke. This is our life. We live this. If you make rules out there, if you don’t experience this. Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see what it’s like to walk through this world like her.’

The former sportsman is proud of Zaya – who he has with ex-partner Siohvaughn Funches – for having the confidence to be herself from such a young age.

He said: ‘I’ve gone years without telling my chef I don’t like cilantro on my burger – as an adult it took me years to have the confidence to say that. My eight-year-old daughter had the confidence to say, “This is who I am. This is who I want to be.”

Dwyane — who also has Zaire, 20, with Siohvaughn, Xavier, eight, with Aia Metoyer, and Kaavia, three, with wife Union — previously admitted he learned a lot from Zaya.

He said: ‘I didn’t know anything, I really had no knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community.

“What it has done is it has opened my eyes and my ears to something bigger and bigger than me, and my daughter has gracefully allowed us to be her support system.”