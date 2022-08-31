Gabrielle Union, 49, flaunts chiseled figure in a skimpy black bikini in Ibiza with Dwyane Wade

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gabrielle Union showed off her chiseled physique, enjoying a day at the beach with husband Dwyane Wade in Ibiza on Monday afternoon.

The actress, 49, stunned in a skimpy black bikini with a tie top and thong bottoms.

She wore a black hat with a white decal over her long black curly locks.

Beach day! Gabrielle Union showed off her chiseled physique and enjoyed a day at the beach with husband Dwyane Wade in Ibiza on Monday afternoon

The Bring It On star wore skinny black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harsh Spanish sun.

On the golden sand beach, she was joined by her 40-year-old husband Wade.

The former Miami Heat star showed off his washboard abs by going shirtless and donning a patterned swimsuit. He added a black bucket hat to the look.

Bikini babe: The actress, 49, stuns in a skimpy black bikini with a tie-top and thong bottoms

Gabrielle and her husband: Dwayne Wade, 40, joined his beautiful wife in the water

Fit: The former Miami Heat star showed off his washboard abs by going shirtless and donning a patterned swimsuit

Sun protection: he added a black bucket hat to the look

Ladies photo: A number of ladies stood together for a photo early in the day

Grinning: Union had a constant smile on her face as she walked on the beach

Union held onto her husband’s torn torso as they soaked up the sun.

He wore several large gold chains and his beard was neatly trimmed.

At one point, on the beach, he lovingly placed his hand on his wife’s derrière.

They enjoyed their day out with several other friends who also bare their skin in their tight and petite swimsuits.

In top form: Union held on to her husband’s torn torso as they soaked up the sun

Jewelry: He wore several large gold chains around his neck

Hand on her behind: He put his hand lovingly on his wife’s derriere at one point while he was at the beach

Facial Hair: His beard was neatly trimmed

Showing off their looks: They enjoyed their day at the beach with several other friends who also bare their skin in their tight and petite swimsuits

Under the cabana: Union and Wade relax under a cabana to get out of the sun

Busy weekend: The couple appeared on the beach after the couple went out in the idyllic vacation spot

Moving: the couple seemed to be constantly moving on the beach

The couple appeared on the beach after the couple went out in the idyllic vacation spot.

The 49-year-old LA’s Finest actress posed in a baby blue bra top paired with a light green long flowing skirt while on a yacht at the Lio Club Ibiza Marina.

“Inspired, Refreshed & Ready For A singalong,” Union wrote in her Instagram caption.

Bikini Summer: Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share her gorgeous holiday look as she soaked up the nightlife in Ibiza, Spain this weekend

Enjoying the music: The 49-year-old LA’s Finest actress posed in a baby blue bra top paired with a light green long flowing skirt while on a yacht at the Lio Club Ibiza Marina

A series of photos shows Union laughing, laughing and having a drink with her fellow partygoers.

Fans were amazed at Union’s bra top and skirt, with one fan saying ‘on Fire’ while other fans simply said, ‘Beautiful and livin!’

Union also posted photos of her 40-year-old husband Dwyane Wade partying next to her on the yacht.

Feeling herself: she looked beautiful during her Ibiza holiday and shone in her summer outfit