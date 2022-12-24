Gabrielle Epstein strips dresses in lingerie and Santa hat on Christmas Eve

OnlyFans star Gabrielle Epstein celebrated Christmas Eve with a very raunchy Saturday night photoshoot.

The Australian-born, LA-based model, 28, posted a series of Instagram photos of her posing in the mirror in a white lace corset and matching G-string knickers.

Sucking provocatively on a lollipop, the blonde completed her look with lace thigh-high stockings and a festive Santa hat.

OnlyFans star Gabrielle Epstein, 28, (pictured) celebrated Christmas Eve with a very raunchy Saturday night photoshoot

Gabriella sported a dramatic makeup look and let her blonde locks fall in loose curls.

‘Christmas Eve!!!’ she raves in the caption.

Hours later, she returned to Instagram to announce that she had launched a Christmas sale for subscriptions to her X-rated OnlyFans page.

Last November, Gabrielle fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were “too graphic.”

Speak against Maxim magazine, she called the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are plenty of photos of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and still have a photo taken down creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

Gabrielle said she turned to OnlyFans to get around Instagram’s censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

Before she rose to fame as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and ambassador for fitness brands.

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she called out the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram