Gabrielle Epstein showcases her flawless figure in lacy blue lingerie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gabrielle Epstein revealed on Tuesday why she is one of the top creators of OnlyFans, when she showed off her incredible figure in beautiful lingerie.

The adult model, 28, posed in a very revealing lacy blue set while promoting an underwear brand.

She posted the photos to Instagram and tagged the company in the captions.

Gabrielle Epstein, 28, (pictured) revealed on Tuesday why she is one of the top creators of OnlyFans, as she showed off her incredible figure in beautiful lingerie

Gabrielle curled her long golden locks, let them fall loosely over her shoulder, and at one point tied them into a loose low ponytail.

The influencer let her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup.

She tied the look together with gold earrings and a set of gold necklaces.

The mature model posed in a very revealing lacy blue set while promoting an underwear brand

Last November, Gabrielle fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were “too explicit.”

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she mentioned the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are plenty of pictures of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and a picture still removed creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

Last November, Gabrielle fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were ‘too explicit’

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she mentioned the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram

Gabrielle said she turned to OnlyFans to get around Instagram censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

Before she became famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer and ambassador for fitness brands.