Gabriella de Givenchy, grandniece of fashion designer, welcomes son

The grandniece of fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy Gabriella has announced the birth of her first child.

The style maven, who is an associate fashion editor at W Magazine, announced the birth of her son in an adorable post on Instagram this morning.

Achilles, who was born last week, was donned in a floral dress and sported a snap of a white bob shared by his doting mother.

Gabriella, who lives in New York, married Achilles’ father Ugo de Mallmann last year in a lavish ceremony in Capri.

The fashionista kept her announcement simple and joked “we made a human” in her sweet post.

She continued, “I am yours forever Achilles de Mallmann,” adding her son’s birthday, August 3, to the post.

The photo, which showed little Achilles fast asleep, was loved by Gabriela and Ugo’s high society family and friends.

her stepmother Zoe de Givenchy, Princess Eugenie’s party BFF and LA ‘power player’, gushed: ‘Dear boy. We love you so much already.’

The post was also loved by Achilles’ father Ugo, the rambunctious oil trader who stitched Gabriella off her feet and married her in 2019 in Chelsea, before the couple staged a lavish ceremony in Capri two years later, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gabriella boldly announced the pregnancy with a holiday snap shot in Burano in April.

Sharing a photo of her standing in front of a small bridge on the Italian island, with her blooming bump peeking out from under a bright pink sweater, she joked “for once a bump caused by baby, not food.”

Gabriella boldly announced the pregnancy with a holiday photo taken in Burano in April, in the photo

Gabriella is the daughter of Olivier de Givenchy – financier at the prestigious JP Morgan – and the grandniece of the famous French designer Hubert de Givenchy.

Born in the UK, she studied at the famous Queen’s Gate School in Kensington, where celebrity chef Nigella Lawson and the Duchess of Cornwall also attended.

Meanwhile, her Paris-born husband Ugo is the cousin of Francois-Xavier de Mallmann, chairman of the banking division of Goldman Sachs.

Gabriella’s brother Louis de Givenchy was a pageboy at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, so the guest list for her wedding was undoubtedly star-studded, and the bride was also friends of Talita von Furstenberg.

Gabriella’s dress is said to have been designed by the Givenchy house at the time.

Gabriella is the daughter of Olivier de Givenchy – financier at the prestigious JP Morgan – and the grandniece of the famous French designer Hubert de Givenchy. She is known for her sense of style