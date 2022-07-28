Gabriel Messo inquest: Melbourne cop breaks down recalling John Coutts Reserve shooting incident

A Melbourne police officer has collapsed as she recalled trying to help a woman who had been stabbed in the head and neck by a man who eventually shot her colleague to death.

Gabriel Messo, who had been diagnosed with bipolar, was shot three times in the chest by Constable Emmanuel Andrew at Gladstone Park’s John Coutts Reserve in Melbourne’s north on the afternoon of July 16, 2020.

The 30-year-old was in the middle of a 17-minute violent attack on his mother Lilla Messo when Officer Andrew and First Officer Rebecca Churcher arrived on the scene.

When she testified during an inquest on Thursday, the now Senior Constable Churcher recalled that her colleague had repeatedly told the man to stop his attack.

Messo said something to Const Andrew before stabbing the woman with a stick, she said, and her colleague pointed his gun at the perpetrator while still telling him to stop.

Gabriel Messo (left) stabbed his mother Lilla (right) with a stick before being shot dead by police on a reservation in Gladstone Park

She also took her firearm from its holster and told state coroner John Cain, “I felt, of course, that this was the right thing to do.”

When Messo didn’t stop stabbing, her colleague shot the man once and it was as if the attacker “didn’t even flinch,” Sen. Const Churcher said.

Const Andrew fired at him again, and when Messo approached the officers, he fired a third time, she said.

Both Sen Const Chucher and Const Andrew were not carrying tasers.

It wouldn’t have been appropriate to use a baton on Messo even after he dropped the baton, as they would have had to get close enough to potentially be stabbed by another weapon as well, she said.

Likewise, it wouldn’t have been appropriate to use paprika spray, Sen. Const Churcher said, because they were outdoors and open to the elements.

A police officer collapsed while testifying at Gabriel Messo. Pictured are police at the scene of the July 2020 incident

Lilla Messo (pictured) survived her son’s harrowing attack, but now has a brain injury

She saw the color drain from Messo’s face and fall back, and she went straight to his mother and saw that her face was swollen, covered with blood and deep open wounds.

Speaking through tears, Sen. Const Churcher said the woman’s mouth was full of mud and she tried to scoop it out.

She told Const Andrew to start compressions on Messo and when her colleague said ‘shit, I didn’t have my camera on’ she assured him hers was on.

Sen. Const Churcher looked down and saw it was green but not active, she told the coroner. She hit the camera again to turn it on.

Ms Messo was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering four cardiac arrests.

She survived the attack, but now lives with a brain injury.