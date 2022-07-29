Gabriel Messo inquest: Family forgive police officer who shot him dead at John Coutts Reserve

The family of a man shot dead by police in north Melbourne has called for an inquest to forgive the officer who killed him.

Gabriel Messo, who had been diagnosed with bipolar, stabbed his mother Lilla Messo in the head and neck with a stick in John Coutts Reserve on the afternoon of July 16, 2020, when two officers arrived on the scene.

Agent Emmanuel Andrew shot Mr. Messo three times in the chest.

The officer’s partner, senior agent Rebecca Churcher, collapsed while testifying at an inquest into Mr Messo’s death on Thursday, where she recalled that it was as if he “didn’t even flinch” after the first shot, and came at them after the second.

Const Andrew was exempted from giving evidence during the inquest on Friday due to the risk of self-incrimination and the amount of evidence already before the coroner.

Mr Messo’s family gave testimony and told the inquest that they had lost faith in mental health services when the 30-year-old was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital under police guard the day before his death.

Gabriel Messo (left) stabbed his mother Lilla (right) with a stick before being shot dead by police on a reservation in Gladstone Park. His family has forgiven the cop who shot him

He appeared to be either under the influence of drugs or in a psychotic episode when he was arrested following an incident at his aunt and uncle’s home earlier that morning, but was judged safe to be discharged.

Messo was later released on bail from Broadmeadows Police Station.

His mother survived the attack on the reservation, but is now living with a brain injury. Every time she looks in the mirror, she’s reminded of what happened, Gabriel’s Messo’s sister, Mary, said.

Lilla Messo initially didn’t realize how she had ended up in the hospital, as her family told her that her son had passed away six weeks after her long recovery.

Mary Messo said the system needs to be “turned upside down.” Her brother also tried but failed to get personal help for his mental health in the days leading up to his death.

“We know Gabby’s case isn’t the first, and if nothing changes, it won’t be the last,” she told state coroner John Cain.

“We hope they take a good look at themselves and learn from their mistakes.

Lilla Messo (photo) lights a candle every day for her deceased son Gabriel, according to the judicial investigation

“They get to travel the world and live their lives — not Gabby.”

Her family did not understand why the police released Messo and why he was not given adequate help for his mental health.

When Mr. Messo was unwell, that was not his true nature, Mary Messo said. Instead, her family would remember him as a cheerful, energetic, sincere person, who loved them unconditionally.

“Gabby won’t be there for my wedding,” she said.

“He doesn’t get a chance to be an uncle to cousins, let alone have children of his own.

“His life was taken too soon.”

A police officer collapsed while testifying during the Gabriel Messo investigation on Thursday. Pictured are police at the scene of the July 2020 incident

Fuat Messo said that his wife Lilla lights a candle for their son every day and that they pray for him day and night.

He told the coroner that when people and organizations ‘drop the baton’ it can result in permanent scarring, and on the day of his son’s death, he believes he was frustrated with life.

His family forgives Const Andrew, Fuat Messo said, acknowledging Sen. Const Churcher, for they were only trying to do their best.

Evidence in the inquest into Mr Messo’s death was concluded on Friday, with the parties set to meet again in September.