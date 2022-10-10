Gabriel Martinelli reveals he is in talks with Arsenal about new contract

Arsenal have received a major boost with Gabriel Martinelli revealing he is ready to sign a new long-term contract.

It was recently reported how the Gunners were ready to hand the 21-year-old new terms with Chelsea keeping an eye on his situation with the Emirates.

Getty Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli sparkled in Sunday’s 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates

The Brazilian winger is currently tied to the north London club until 2024 – leading clubs keeping an eye on the 2020 Olympic gold medalist Tokyo.

But Arsenal are desperate to keep the exciting striker who has netted four goals and two assists in nine Premier League games this season.

He again showed his quality in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool as Arsenal returned to the top of the table.

Martinelli broke the deadlock within the first minute, before putting on Bukayo Saka just before half-time.

And he has now indicated that he wants to stay with Mikel Arteta after 2024.

After his man of the match display, he said: “Of course I want to stay.

“We are talking. Let’s see what will happen, but of course I want to stay.

“I think this is my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for the moment.

“I think Arsenal is a big club and we have a lot of good players.

“I think you can see our hunger and our mentality from the outside.

AFP Brazilian ace Martinelli has revealed he would like to extend his stay at Arsenal beyond 2024

“We want to win every game and I think everyone can see that.

“I’m so happy [to beat Liverpool], a great game and a great win. I think we deserved the three points.

“It was amazing [in the dressing room at full-time]. Everyone hugged each other.

“Everyone knew it was going to be a tough game and, like I said, I think we deserved it.” [win].”

Arsenal are also said to be negotiating new deals with Saka and William Saliba after their stunning start to the season.