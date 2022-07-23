Gabriel Jesus will not be bullied in the Premier League next season and wants Arsenal to be tougher

It took less than 90 minutes for well-known allegations to surface: Arsenal are soft. They can be bullied.

“New season, same old story,” said Jamie Carragher during their defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the 2021-2022 season.

A year later, Gabriel Jesus took all 90 seconds of this US tour to suggest that he help turn the tide.

Gabriel Jesus wants his new side to be hard after historically labeling it as a ‘soft’ side

It was the attacker’s first start after a £45 million transfer from Manchester City, the opening clash of Arsenal’s friendly against Everton. Jesus got caught up in Yerry Mina in the area and when the defender tried to protect the ball, the Brazilian dropped him to the ground.

It doesn’t matter that Mina, a former teammate, towers eight inches above Jesus. Never mind that this had to be The Charm City Match.

“Sometimes the defenders kick you so hard, your reaction is to kick too,” Jesus said.

Gabriel Jesus claims his move to Arsenal was ‘the best decision’ he could have made this summer

“Always in my life I try to be calm, focus on the game, because anything can happen.” But? ‘In the end, sometimes it’s also something I have to do.

“Sometimes they almost broke my leg and the referee said no and laughed in my face. Sometimes the referee has to protect the attackers.’ Unfortunately, help is not always available. “So sometimes we protect ourselves.”

Against Everton, the 25-year-old did more, scoring one goal and creating another as Arsenal kicked off the tour that ended against Chelsea on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in his first three appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side

“I played with Mina before in Palmeiras and we were so close, and after I – I don’t know why – he started touching me, squeezing me in the chest and then talking shit,” Jesus added . .

“I’m not a kid anymore and went straight to him.” His words will go down well in North London. And with manager Mikel Arteta, who has admitted Arsenal need more street savvy.

That helps explain why he wanted Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, another summer signing from former club City who Arteta says will add more ‘edge’ to his roster.

But there is also their quality. The tenacity, sharpness and ingenuity of Jesus already seem to have kicked Arsenal’s attack into high gear. His goal is three in as many pre-season games.

Arsenal’s new No 9 and No 11 sit and chat on their bikes as they continue to prepare for the season

“I don’t want to be the main man here, I don’t want to be a superstar,” Jesus insisted this week. That can prove difficult.

One way to share the spotlight is to share the burden: Against both Nurnberg and Orlando City, Jesus played alongside fellow forward Eddie Nketiah and Arteta is eager to nurture their partnership.

“It was so nice to play with him,” Jesus said. “Eddie has a lot of quality – he holds the ball, he is stronger, he spins. He is very good and he is still young. I am too.’

Only 25, and already an elderly statesman at Arsenal. For others in Arteta’s young squad, Jesus can be an invaluable source of advice.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is lavish in his praise for some of Arsenal’s youngsters

“I’m not like that, because I’ve experienced something that the young people haven’t experienced, I want to talk,” he said. “I just show in training by working hard and that’s it. If they want to come and talk to me, they can.’

Chelsea allegedly tried to hijack Arsenal’s deal for the Brazilian. But in the end, the attacker opted for Europa League football. Why?

“When we started talking about the transfer, it was with Edu and that’s when I knew Mikel wanted me,” Jesus explained. “They showed me the project and then they showed me some stuff about my stats and I was so surprised.”

Arteta has proven to be a valuable negotiating tool in potential signing negotiations. “I’ve worked with him at City, so I know him a little bit,” Jesus said. “He has helped me a lot to improve my finish after training.”

Now Jesus is aiming for more trophies with his new side. They may not come easy, but the Brazilian has already shown that he is ready for the scrap