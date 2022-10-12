Gabriel Jesus misses Arsenal training ahead of Bodo/Glimt game – but fans shouldn’t worry

Gabriel Jesus was noticeably absent from Arsenal training on Wednesday morning.

The striker suffered a head injury in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Liverpool after being caught by Kostas Tsimikas’ elbow at the Emirates Stadium.

Getty Jesus was replaced by Nketiah after sustaining a nasty head injury against Liverpool, leaving fans worried their top scorer would be out of action for a while

Getty Jesus has been off to a flying start since joining Man City

Jesus underwent lengthy treatment but continued to play before finally being replaced late in the match by Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking about the injury after the win, manager Mikel Arteta said: “I don’t know, I haven’t been to the doctor yet, I’m sure they’re checking him out, he seemed fine after the game.

“I don’t know what exactly happened, but we will judge how good he is.”

This left him in doubt for this week’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, but despite the lack of training, Jesus is believed to be fit and available for the trip to Norway.

This will be a big boost as Arteta’s side look to three wins out of three in their Europa League group.

But it can be tricky given the hosts’ artificial field.

Getty Zinchenko is in doubt for the trip to Norway, but could return against Leeds

It is suggested that Arteta will make several changes to the team that beat Liverpool, with a Premier League game against Leeds to follow.

This means that even though Jesus was fit, he was able to sit on the bench with Nketiah in the front.

Arsenal also have doubts about Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness, with the versatile star unlikely to be seen against Bodo/Glimt.

However, he could be lining up to play Leeds on Sunday.