Gabriel Jesus loving life at Arsenal as he admits he needed a ‘change’ from Pep Guardiola

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has claimed he feels ‘free on the pitch’ under Mikel Arteta and admits he could no longer ‘accept’ Pep Guardiola’s football style at Man City.

The Brazilian forward has been a revelation for the Emirates since he switched from the Etihad for £45m in July and has quickly become one of the first names on Arsenal’s squad.

And ahead of this weekend’s derby in north London, the 25-year-old has now revealed that he enjoys the ‘different ways to play’ in Arteta’s Arsenal system.

Speak with ESPN BrazilJesus said, ‘The matter was the way’ [Guardiola] understands football and what he wanted. Then it was up to you to accept it or not. If you don’t accept it, “thank you” and let’s take on a new challenge.

“I accepted it for a while, but there came a time when I said, ‘I want one more thing for myself.’ I thanked him, ‘thanks for everything’, he understood, and we moved on.’

The 25-year-old ended his four-and-a-half-year stint with the Etihad earlier this summer, after the club bolstered their attack with the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Jesus continued: ‘It’s different here at Arsenal. Football is different – different players, different ways to play. At City it was different. The striker didn’t touch the ball that much, you can see that from the matches.

And when it came time to touch the ball, it wasn’t the striker, because [Guardiola] eventually a midfielder to get closer. Okay fine. So I decided to change.’

“I’ve talked a lot with Arteta about Arsenal’s style. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me. Now I am free on the field, I play football with a smile on my face and I always try to do my best.’

The number 9 Arsenal have already registered four goals and three assists in his seven Premier League appearances for the Gunners so far, compared to his eight goals and eight assists in all of City’s latest campaign.

Jesus dances in celebration after scoring Arsenal’s second goal in 3-0 win over Brentford

Arsenal’s next challenge is to host local rivals Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday afternoon, which Jesus says he is looking forward to.

The Brazilian said: “I have experience with derbies, like when I played for Palmeiras, City and Brazil.

“So I know what a derby is, but I’ve never played one Arsenal against Tottenham here. So it will be my first and hopefully I will win, not only in my first but in all derbies I will play.”