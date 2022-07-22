Gabriel Jesus labels Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli as ‘an animal’ after shining in pre-season

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus has hailed team-mate Gabriel Martinelli as ‘a beast’ after getting the hang of his new squad during pre-season.

The 25-year-old striker completed a £45 million transfer from Manchester City at the start of the month – which he says is ‘the best decision I could have made’.

He’s been a duck to the water, scoring three goals in three pre-season appearances for the Gunners, and now has huge praise for some of his new team-mates.

During an interview on podpa podcast praised Jesus when his teammate’s name was mentioned and said, ‘Woah! Martinelli – he is an animal. An animal! He never gets tired!

‘[My new team-mates] at the club are so hungry that they are desperate to let this club win another Premier League after 20 years. These kinds of challenges really fascinate me to be here.

‘I wanted a new challenge. I want to play every game, that’s why I came here. I compare this Arsenal team with the City team when I got there. There are many young players.’

The 25-year-old became Mikel Arteta’s fourth signing of the summer after Manchester City bolstered their attack with the takeovers of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Martinelli celebrates with Nuno Tavares after scoring against Orlando City on Thursday

Jesus continued: “I am a person who thinks a lot. I’ve thought about [leaving City] for one or two years. The best decision I could have made is to be here at Arsenal.

“I had to play football again with a smile on my face. My mom watched our match [against Orlando City] and called me to say “I see you’re different, you play happy!” I got emotional when I heard that.’

“Everyone at the club has welcomed me so well. I am two or three years older than most players here, but they see me as a very experienced player. I like that. I like to be a role model for other players.’

Arsenal’s new No. 9 and No. 11 sit and chat on the bikes as they continue preparing for the season

Meanwhile, the Gunners are approaching their fifth recruit from the window in Oleksandr Zinchenko – Jesus’ former teammate at City.

Zinchenko, 25, was in the stands for Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday night as he approached a £32million transfer from Manchester City.

Arteta wants to use Zinchenko at left back – as a cover for Kieran Tierney – and in midfield.

The Gunners see them take on friendly against London rivals Chelsea in Orlando next season in the early hours of Sunday morning.