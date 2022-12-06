Gabby Petito’s parents now also sue Brian Laudrie’s parents’ LAWYER Steven Bertolino

The grieving parents of slain travel blogger Gabby Petito are suing the lawyer who represented Brian Laundrie’s family, calling him “insensitive, cold-blooded and outrageous.”

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt claim that the Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, knew their daughter was dead when he made a public statement about the search.

Bertolino said on Sept. 14 that the Laundrie family hoped “that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”

Petito, 22, was strangled to death last summer while on a road trip with Laundrie in Wyoming. Her remains were found on September 19. The van-life blogger’s mother and father previously sued their daughter’s murderous boyfriend and his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, over her death.

A month after her body was discovered, Brian Laundrie was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.

Attorney Steve Bertolino, representing Brian Laundrie’s parents, said earlier this year that the family has “no regrets” about their response to Gabby Petito’s murder.

The earlier lawsuit alleged that Laundrie’s parents knew their son had killed Petito and were unwilling.

A statement released Tuesday by Petito’s parents read: “When they chose to speak, it was through statements made by Steven Bertolino.”

It continues: “It is believed that at the time the September 14, 2021 statement was issued, the laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito had died, and under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted and outrageous.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Bertolino for comment on the new lawsuit. Bertolino is a lawyer based in Long Island.

Earlier this year, Bertolino defended the laundries, saying they were doing “everything the right way” on Wednesday night, shortly after Petito’s family accused them in court of being “heartless and shameful.”

The lawsuit involving Laundrie’s family stated that they “engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct” following Petito’s disappearance and are asking for “just compensation for the damages they suffered, together with costs, and such other relief.”

Someday, Bertolino said in an interview with NewsNation: “What I knew, or what Chris and Roberta knew, we didn’t have to disclose to anyone, especially the police or the Petito family.”

‘I did everything right. We have no regrets. The parents did everything right and don’t regret it.’

When asked specifically what the laundries knew about Petito’s death, Bertolino declined to answer, saying it “wouldn’t be appropriate to comment” given the ongoing lawsuit.

Petit’s family has long claimed that Laundrie’s family they knew killed their daughter after he returned to their Florida home alone — and tried to help him flee authorities

He did reiterate, however, that he told the media months ago, “I don’t know exactly what Brian had said to his parents. I had said publicly that what Brian told me was privileged. I wasn’t going to share it.

“I’ve had conversations with Brian. I had conversations with Chris and Roberta. I had conversations with them separately and I had conversations with them together. So it’s not for me to comment on what Chris and Roberta knew at this point.’

Bertolino added, “I can tell you what I knew…maybe one day what Brian knew, but that’s not going to happen on this show tonight.”

The lawyer rejected the idea that Laundrie’s parents helped their son flee the country. He said, “Chris and Roberta did nothing but stay in their house.”

“There was speculation that there were burner phones, that we put crazy outfits on him and sent him across the Mexican border, sent him over certain bodies of water to other countries in the Bahamas or maybe the Appalachian Trail.

Steve Bertolino said earlier this year that Christopher and Roberts Laundrie (pictured at their Florida home in September 2021) “did everything the right way and they don’t regret it”

‘That was all fill-in work for the networks that once had to cover 24/7.’

Bertolino also blamed the press for the laundries’ perceived lack of distress during the search through a Florida state park for their then-fugitive son.

“They were down, they were quiet and I can tell you they were very upset and very emotional with me,” the lawyer stated. “But when you have a group of press and screaming public at your door 24 hours a day…

‘You thought [Chris] and Roberta would go to Walmart and start putting up signs, “Help me find my son?” They knew where their son was. They knew where he was going. We said it and it turns out we were unfortunately right, that Brian never left the estate and I’m sure the police knew that all along.

“Some people in the press and public wonder if Chris and Roberta should have done more, but could they really have done more if all those cops were searching the reservation?”

Notebooks discovered by FBI investigators implicated Laundrie as Petito’s killer. In November, a $3 million verdict was reached in Petito’s family case against Laundrie’s estate.