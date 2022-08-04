Gabby Petito’s mom says Brian Laundrie’s ‘confession’ was lie

Gabby Petito’s mother said Brian Laundrie lied about why he killed her daughter in the confession found on his remains.

Speaking on the Today show, Nichole Schmidt called Laundrie’s alleged confession that he killed Petito as an act of mercy after she severely injured herself an “absolute” lie.

‘That is ridiculous. We know how she died,” she said, calling Laundrie’s claims “100% false.”

She said the confession story he wrote in his notebook was just part of the “good guy” character he always disguised as.

“That was his character, even in his last moments he wanted to make sure he looked like the right man.”

Schmidt previously shared an image on Twitter that said “narcissists are rewriting history,” along with hashtags such as “the truth will be revealed,” “selfish” and “justice to Gabby.”

Petito’s remains were found in Grand Teton National Park in September after she disappeared during a vlogging road trip with Laundrie in August. Investigators determined that she died of manual strangulation and had been dead for three to four weeks. Her death was ruled a murder.

After a national manhunt, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in October in a Florida wildlife sanctuary near his family home in North Port. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Petito was only 22 years old at the time of her death, which was caused by her boyfriend Laundrie who claimed in a written confession that it was a ‘merciful’ decision

Speaking through tears as the one-year anniversary of Petito’s death approaches, Schmidt also announced a $100,000 donation to the Gabby Petito Foundation’s National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“Our story starts because of domestic violence and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” she said.

Petito’s family created the foundation in the wake of the deaths of their daughters, with the aim of providing assistance in locating missing persons.

‘It is difficult. We try, we try to do good for Gabby and for everyone else.’

The NDVH said the Petito Foundation’s donation will enable them to hire much-needed staff support.

In Laundrie’s notebook was a letter written to the late Petito before he committed suicide. The months leading up to his suicide were a massive manhunt. 8-page confession claims Laundrie killed Peito out of mercy after an accident on their cross-country trip

Gabrielle Petito, 22, (pictured right) was reported missing on September 11, 2021 after traveling around the country with her boyfriend in a van. Gabby never returned home. It was later revealed that she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, (pictured left) in this undated photo

In his notebook confession, Laundry claimed that Petito was in extreme pain after slipping and falling in a creek.

“Run back to our car, trying to cross the steam from the scattered creek before it got too dark to see, too cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, called her name,’ Laundrie scribbled in the notebook.

“I noticed she was barely breathing, panting. She was freezing. We just got out of the scorching hot national parks in Utah.”

“The temperature had dropped to freezing and she was soaking wet. I carried her downstream to the car as far as I could, stumbling, exhausted from the shock, knowing I couldn’t carry her safely.’

Laundromat said he made the decision to try camping for the night because Gabby was in too much pain to transport to help.

“When I pulled Gabby out of the water, she couldn’t tell me what hurt. She had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got bigger. Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt, but she was freezing cold, shaking violently, carrying her she made constant pain noises.’

Lying beside her, she said little, faltering between violent jolts, panting in pain, begging for an end to her pain. She would fall asleep and I would shake her awake for fear she wouldn’t close her eyes if she had a concussion.”

“She woke up in pain, started her whole painful cycle all over again, furious that I was the one waking her up. She wouldn’t let me try to cross the creek, she thought like me the fire would go out in her sleep.’

“I don’t know how serious Gabby’s injuries were, just that she was in extreme pain.

‘I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it was what she wanted, but now I see all the mistakes I’ve made. I panicked. I was shocked. But from the moment I decided, her pain went away.’

“I knew I couldn’t go on without her.

“I rushed home to spend what time I had with my family.

“I’m not ending my life for fear of punishment, but because I can’t bear to live another day without her.

“I’ve lost our whole future together, every moment we could have cherished. I’m sorry for the loss of everyone. Please don’t make it difficult for my family, they have lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world, I’m sorry.’

Nichole Schmidt said it matched Laundrie’s character. “Even in his last moments, he wanted to make sure he looked like the right man,” she said. “That’s ridiculous. We know how she died.’

Laundromat’s remains were found north of the entrance to Myakkahatchee Creek, in the Big Slough Preserve, along a dirt path near a bridge where Brian’s parents said he liked to come. It’s four miles north of their home in North Port, Florida

“I killed myself on this creek in the hopes that animals would tear me apart so that some of her family might be happy.”

“Please pick up all my things. Gabby hated people who messed up.’

Laundromat began the notebook with a personal message to Gabby, writing, “I wish I could be with you, I wish I could talk to you now. I would go through every memory to get even more for the future. But we have lost our future.’

‘I can not live without you. I lost every day we [indistinct] spent together… i will never be able to play with [indistinct] again. I can’t bear to look at our photos, to remember good times, because that’s why I can’t go on.’

“When I close my eyes, I think of laughing on the roof of the van, falling asleep at the sight of a… [indistinct] at the crystal geyser. I will Always Love You.’