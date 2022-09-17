Gabby McLennan: Heart-wrenching scenes as family and friends farewell 15-year-old crash victim

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday to say goodbye to a 15-year-old who died in a horror crash last week.

Gabby McLennan’s funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Sydney’s Leppington, with distraught friends and relatives hugging before the service began.

A message in the funeral pamphlet read: “Life is not measured by the years you live, but by the love you have given and the things you have done.

Yesterday’s memories are more precious than gold. They are locked up in our hearts to have and keep.’

Gabby died along with school friends Summer Williams, 14, Antonio Desisto, 16, Lily Van De Putte, 14, and Tyrese Bechard, 15, when the ute they were in overturned on Sept. 6 in Picton and crashed into two trees.

Tyrese and Lily have been saying goodbye at funerals for the past two days.

The driver of the ute and sole survivor of the crash Tyrell Edwards, 18, is in custody after facing five charges of dangerous driving which resulted in death on Thursday.

Mourners who attended Saturday’s service in Leppington in Sydney’s southwest have been asked by Gabby’s family to wear sky blue in honor of the Picton High School student and local footballer

On Friday, hundreds of mourners gathered at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in the hamlet of Tahmoor for Lily’s funeral.

Lily’s father John Van De Putte spoke of her kind nature, including bringing blankets from home to give to the less fortunate, giving food to the needy, and even helping a little boy with no money get a present on Father’s Day. to buy for his father.

“Not only was she beautiful, she had a beautiful heart,” he said.

Mr Van De Putte, who addressed mourners from a wheelchair, also recalled his daughter’s wicked sense of humor when he recalled Lily putting his seat in neutral so he had nowhere to go.

