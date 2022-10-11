Gabby Logan reveals moving to London was the start of a detrimental party lifestyle

Gabby Logan is candid about moving to London at the height of her TV career success and how it led her to “self-destruct.”

The presenter, 49, is one of the most recognizable faces on TV after her successful sports journalism and gymnastics career.

During an interview with Radio Timesshe explained that moving heralded the start of a disadvantageous party lifestyle.

She told the publication: “There was a bit of self-destruction. I didn’t do drugs [and] I wasn’t afraid of becoming an alcoholic, but I didn’t treat myself very well. I had no positive relationships.

Gabby explained that if she hadn’t taken therapy, she wouldn’t have married her husband today.

She married her husband Kenny Logan in 2001 and is the mother of twins, son Reuben McKerrow Logan and daughter Lois Maya Logan.

The star said: ‘I don’t think I would get married. I wouldn’t have allowed myself a nurturing relationship.”

Speaking of her father’s alcohol problems, ex-professional Welsh footballer Terry Yorath, she said: ‘It really crowds out your own self-esteem. For a long time, especially when I was in my twenties, I felt like I wasn’t nice enough. It’s important to get to a point where you realize it has nothing to do with you.”

Gabby rose to fame when she first appeared on TV in 1996 after being headhunted by Sky Sports.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Gabby began writing her touching memoir detailing how her 15-year-old brother Daniel died while playing soccer with their father.

Her family later learned that Daniel had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.

About the writing process, she said, “That was a really hard place to start — I cried at the end. I thought, ‘I don’t know if I have what it takes to keep doing this’.

‘It occurred to me that [there would be] some days I would feel really sad. The most important thing was that I had to be honest.’

She explained that during the first hours of writing, she struggled to relive details of the era, such as visiting a pharmacy and wanting to “take something that would make everything disappear.”

