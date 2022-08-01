G.O.P. Reversal Imperils Burn Pits Bill to Treat Veterans

WASHINGTON — A widely supported bill to expand medical care for millions of veterans who may have been exposed to toxins from burning waste pits on U.S. military bases has become entangled in a partisan battle over spending, leaving fate uncertain after a large group of Republicans withdrew their support.

The legislation, which would be one of the largest veterans benefit extensions in history, was expected to easily pass the Senate last week after an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House. An earlier draft passed the Senate in a skewed vote in June, with 34 Republicans voting in favor.

But Republicans abruptly withdrew their support, all but eight being against it last week. They did this after Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey raised concerns that the measure — which would create a new rights program within the Department of Veterans Affairs to fund the treatment of veterans exposed to toxins — could lead to huge expenditure increases.