G-Flip slams troll who asked ‘Are you a man?’ after AFL Grand Final performance

Australian musician G Flip has hit back at a troll who asked them, ‘Are you a man?’

The singer and drummer, whose real name is Georgia Flipo, is non-binary and uses side pronouns and does not identify as male.

They posted a screenshot on Instagram of the troll’s direct message and humorously responded by typing out Nelly Furtado’s Maneater.

“Maneater, work hard. Spend hard, make sure you want all her love,” the 28-year-old wrote, quoting the 2006 hit.

The G-Flip star has risen several times since their performance at the AFL Grand Final halftime show, which they opened with a roaring drum solo.

They later returned to release Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl, which may have been a reference to their relationship with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

Christine Anu and Emma Donovan were then introduced with a didgeridoo solo, which transitioned into Goanna’s Solid Rock.

While some viewers were no doubt happy that underrepresented minority groups took center stage, others called it “wake up” and said the vocals weren’t up to par.

The sharp vocals may have been due to the notoriously poor acoustics at the MCG, where performers in the past struggled to hear themselves during performances.

“That halftime show was pretty bad, it felt like they were trying to wake up. Is it me?’ one viewer complained.

Terrible halftime show during the @AFL Grand Final. More about ticking off than entertainment! We are taught every day about getting into the sport,” another tweeted.

“This awakened halftime show was terrible. If you’re going to wake up, at least do good,’ roared one footy fan.

“AFL halftime entertainment is all about pushing Indigenous politics. The group is terrible. So predictable,” said another.

Some thought the halftime show was worse than Meatloaf’s infamous performance at the 2011 AFL Grand Final.

Despite the setback, a few fans enjoyed the performance.

“Good half show,” one tweeted, as ABC reporter Daniel Miles wrote: “Solid Rock! Chills… that was epic.”

“G Flip doing Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ is wonderfully cheeky,” said another viewer.

“Also historically, they are the first non-binary artist to play the #AFGLGrandFinal Half Time Show!”