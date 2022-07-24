G Flip rocks the stage at Splendour in the Grass

Australian musician G Flip gave a thunderous performance at the Splendor in the Grass festival in Byron Bay on Sunday.

The non-binary singer, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, wowed the audience while performing their greatest hits.

The 27-year-old opted for an edgy outfit with a white tank top and leather wide-leg pants.

They added a pair of chunky black and white sneakers, as well as a heavy silver chain choker.

G Flip opted for a natural make-up look and put on sunglasses, as well as a black and white cap.

The Melbourne musician’s father, who is a former journalist and newscaster, then entranced the audience by walking onto the stage.

He performed a shoey, drank beer from a sneaker on stage to a roar from the crowd.

It comes after G Flip was spotted next to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause at the hit music festival.

The couple got cozy backstage, Pedestrian reported.

They delighted the audience while performing their greatest hits

Despite being hit by a rain bomb, the pair managed to keep their flame burning as they packed up on the PDA at the Byron Bay festival.

G Flip and American-born Chrishell, 41, went public in May but only recently sparked rumors of engagement this week.

Chrishell wore a diamond sparkler last Saturday night while celebrating her 41st birthday with friends in Los Angeles.

When social media went into a frenzy, Stause’s rep was forced to clear up the rumors by issuing a statement to Us Weekly last Monday.

“They’re not actually engaged,” the rep told the magazine, adding, “It’s just a ring and nothing else.”

G Flip was missing from the boozy bash, responding to the Instagram post, “Happy early birthday, darling!”