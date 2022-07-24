WhatsNew2Day
G Flip rocks the stage at Splendour in the Grass

G Flip rocks the stage at Splendor in the Grass before their dad does a shoey for the delighted crowd

Australian musician G Flip gave a thunderous performance at the Splendor in the Grass festival in Byron Bay on Sunday.

The non-binary singer, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, wowed the audience while performing their greatest hits.

The 27-year-old opted for an edgy outfit with a white tank top and leather wide-leg pants.

Australian musician G Flip (pictured) gave a thunderous performance at the Splendor in the Grass festival in Byron Bay on Sunday

They added a pair of chunky black and white sneakers, as well as a heavy silver chain choker.

G Flip opted for a natural make-up look and put on sunglasses, as well as a black and white cap.

The Melbourne musician’s father, who is a former journalist and newscaster, then entranced the audience by walking onto the stage.

The non-binary singer, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, stunned the audience

The 27-year-old opted for an edgy outfit including a white tank top

They added a heavy silver chain choker

He performed a shoey, drank beer from a sneaker on stage to a roar from the crowd.

It comes after G Flip was spotted next to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause at the hit music festival.

The couple got cozy backstage, Pedestrian reported.

G Flip wore trendy leather pants with wide legs

G Flip opted for a natural make-up look and put on sunglasses

They delighted the audience while performing their greatest hits

Despite being hit by a rain bomb, the pair managed to keep their flame burning as they packed up on the PDA at the Byron Bay festival.

G Flip and American-born Chrishell, 41, went public in May but only recently sparked rumors of engagement this week.

Chrishell wore a diamond sparkler last Saturday night while celebrating her 41st birthday with friends in Los Angeles.

The Melbourne musician's father (pictured), who is a former journalist and newscaster, then excited the crowd by walking on stage

He performed a shoey, drank beer from a sneaker on stage to a roar from the crowd

G Flip tried the drums and seemed to enjoy the experience

They had an arm in a red cast after an injury

When social media went into a frenzy, Stause’s rep was forced to clear up the rumors by issuing a statement to Us Weekly last Monday.

“They’re not actually engaged,” the rep told the magazine, adding, “It’s just a ring and nothing else.”

G Flip was missing from the boozy bash, responding to the Instagram post, “Happy early birthday, darling!”

It comes after G Flip was spotted next to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (right) at the popular music festival. The pair were getting cozy backstage, Pedestrian reported

