G Flip gushes over ‘cute and sexy’ girlfriend Chrishell Stause

G Flip gushed about girlfriend Chrishell Stause in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Australian musician, who is non-binary and uses pronouns, had asked her Instagram followers for recommendations for Los Angeles tattoo artists.

Fans then suggested that Chrishell, 41, do the credit, having previously had the Selling Sunset star write a message on their thigh.

Sweet: G Flip gushed about ‘cute and sexy’ girlfriend Chrishell Stause when she shared a flashback on Tuesday of the Selling Sunset star giving them a tattoo

G Flip shared a flashback from the tattoo session, then joked that Chrishell was too busy to focus on very cute and sexIIII [sic].’

In May, Georgia Flipo native G Flip had given the real estate star permission to write a scribbled “Get Me Outta Here” on their thigh.

Although G Flip had previously posted photos of the aftermath in May, the video proved that it was their girlfriend who was responsible for the tattoo.

Cute couple: The lovebirds met in February when Chrishell starred in a music video for G Flip, but it wasn’t until May that she announced they were dating at the Selling Sunset reunion

‘Thank you to everyone who recommends @chrishell.stause. Her books are currently closed and she is concentrating on being very cute and sexy,” G Flip captioned the clip and added a kissing emoji.

The couple started engagement rumors in July when Chrishell was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger, but a rep for the reality star subsequently denied they were engaged.

The lovebirds met in February, when Chrishell starred in a music video for G Flip, but it wasn’t until May that she announced they were dating at the Selling Sunset reunion.

Oops: G Flip — born Georgia Flipo — inadvertently invited the joke comments when she shared a video from the back of a car asking for recommendations from tattoo artists in LA

Receipts: Although G Flip posted photos of the aftermath earlier in May, the video proved it was their girlfriend who was responsible for the tattoo

The setting could have been awkward given Chrishell was previously in a relationship with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, but he seemed happy for her.

“They look like a bada**, for example,” he said of G Flip. ‘And two, the smile that was the last few on your face’ [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.’

She and the CEO of the Oppenheim Group ended their five-month relationship in December 2021.

Prior to that relationship, she was in a three-month relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe from 2020 to 2021.

The former soap actress was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley as of 2017, but he filed for divorce in 2019.