G Flip cuts a fashionable figure in a denim jacket as singer arrives at Gold Coast Airport

G Flip is one of the most requested artists of the year.

And on Saturday, the singer was seen arriving at Gold Coast Airport ahead of their music tour.

The 28-year-old Australian musician looked fashionable in an oversized denim jacket and brown plaid trousers as they pushed their luggage through the airport.

G Flip completed the ensemble with a gray sweater, white sneakers and a black cap.

The non-binary star arrived in Queensland ahead of their appearance at the Spilled Milk Festival on Sunday.

It comes after G Flip co-hosted the 2022 ARIA Awards with Natalie Imbruglia and Ruel on November 24.

After the event, they enjoyed a romantic break with girlfriend Chrisshell Stause in Melbourne.

Chrisshell, 41, shared a slew of snaps on Instagram capturing her and G Flip having the time of their lives on their beloved trip.

A precious photo showed Chrisshell and her non-binary partner performing karaoke with a local waiter.

Another caught Chrishell drinking champagne while enjoying a boat ride with her lover on the Yarra River.

Chrisshell captioned the photos with some precious words: “I am reminded today how grateful I am for fun times, love and trash cans. Australia I love youuuuu.’

Many of her 3.6 million followers were quick to share their well wishes.