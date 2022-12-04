G Flip cuts a fashionable figure in a denim jacket as singer arrives at Gold Coast Airport

G Flip looking fashionable in a denim jacket and plaid trousers as they arrive at Gold Coast Airport ahead of the music tour
G Flip is one of the most requested artists of the year.
And on Saturday, the singer was seen arriving at Gold Coast Airport ahead of their music tour.
The 28-year-old Australian musician looked fashionable in an oversized denim jacket and brown plaid trousers as they pushed their luggage through the airport.
G Flip completed the ensemble with a gray sweater, white sneakers and a black cap.
The non-binary star arrived in Queensland ahead of their appearance at the Spilled Milk Festival on Sunday.
It comes after G Flip co-hosted the 2022 ARIA Awards with Natalie Imbruglia and Ruel on November 24.
After the event, they enjoyed a romantic break with girlfriend Chrisshell Stause in Melbourne.
Chrisshell, 41, shared a slew of snaps on Instagram capturing her and G Flip having the time of their lives on their beloved trip.
A precious photo showed Chrisshell and her non-binary partner performing karaoke with a local waiter.
Another caught Chrishell drinking champagne while enjoying a boat ride with her lover on the Yarra River.
Chrisshell captioned the photos with some precious words: “I am reminded today how grateful I am for fun times, love and trash cans. Australia I love youuuuu.’
Many of her 3.6 million followers were quick to share their well wishes.
After the event, the singer enjoyed a romantic break with girlfriend Chrisshell Stause (left) in Melbourne