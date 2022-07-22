Fynn Salter recovers from coma after being run over in Innaloo driveway

An unbelievable toddler has proven all his doctors wrong after he walked just four days after waking up from a coma he had been put in to survive when he was run over in his driveway.

Happy little Fynn, 3, was playing with chalk in the driveway in front of his mother’s home in Perth when a car cut a corner and hit him in the first week of July.

His mother, Amy Salter, witnessed her son being hit by a car and rushed to pick him up outside the Innaloo address.

He suffered skull fractures and ‘head trauma’ and was rushed to hospital in Perth where he was placed in an artificial coma.

“Any moment we’re still waiting,” Ms. Salter, a 29-year-old single mother, said in a Facebook update posted from his bed.

‘The traffic trauma is enormous, heavier than you can imagine. It won’t be safe anywhere.’

friends started a GoFundMe page to help Fynn and his mother.

“Amy is currently in and out of shock and is also being treated,” the page said.

Then the good news began to arrive, Fynn came out of his coma and within days he was defying doctors by walking again.

“We’re thrilled,” said Ms. Salter, who later described her son’s recovery as “a miracle.”

Fynn was released from hospital on Thursday after walking just four days after specialists told his mother it could take two months to get back on his feet.

“I thought that was it, he’s gone,” Ms Salter told 9Newshttps://www.9news.com.au/ about her fears at the accident site.

“I can’t believe we’ve reached this day and we’re going out without a wheelchair and without a walker.”

Two weeks earlier, Fynn was placed in an artificial coma and his distressed mother later recounted what happened in a social media post, begging drivers to "please, slow down."

“I saw this car coming quickly. He cut the corner. No delay. Didn’t look,” she wrote.

“If only he’d slowed down and had a look. I know he would have seen Fynn because I had full view of Fynn as he drew in chalk.

Although Fynn was able to go home, he will require ongoing treatment for hearing loss and damage to his vision

“It wasn’t worth rushing or turning the corner. Stop for a moment. Please. Calm down and look!’

Although Fynn was able to go home, he will require ongoing treatment for hearing loss and damage to his vision.

Every year, on average, more than 50 Australian children are hit by cars at or near their homes.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $19,000 for a $30,000 cause.