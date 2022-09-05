FWAW’s Paige Marsh is left less than impressed after Spiros admits he doesn’t want to have kids

<!–

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Paige Marsh was less than impressed when Spiros admitted he didn’t want kids on Monday night’s episode.

At a group dinner, the 28-year-old asked participants how important having children is to them.

After listening to several comments, Spiros said, “I don’t think I know if I’ll have children or not. I’d better shut up.’

Farmer Wants A Wife star Paige Marsh (pictured) was less than impressed after Spiros backed down Monday night on his comments about having kids: ‘I was a bit taken back’

“I was a little hesitant,” Paige admitted.

“I think Spiros has really changed over dinner and I feel really confused because it’s different from what I saw during our one-on-one [date].

Earlier in the episode, Spiros told Paige that he would like to have two children in the future.

“How many children would you have?” he asked the farmer during their date.

“I didn’t put a number on it, did you?” she asked, to which he replied, “I’d like two, maybe a boy and a girl.”

It comes after Paige recently spoke about why it’s so hard to find love in a small rural town.

She said the biggest challenge of living in Cassilis, NSW, with a population of 304, is finding a suitable peer.

The self-taught rancher told The Daily Telegraph on Monday that most of the singles in the area are either too old or too young for her.

‘People are much older or younger than me. I don’t have Tinder, but from what I’ve heard from the younger people, you can’t really find anything,” she said.

Paige also said that being a rancher is more than just a “job” and that potential partners must accept this.

“It becomes part of us, and it can be all-encompassing at times,” she explained.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to date me, but you have to understand that things turn up at 7 p.m. Friday and you have to fix the fence or else cows will come out.”