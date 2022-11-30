Home Future shares slip despite eight consecutive years of record sales
Future shares slip despite eight consecutive years of record sales

Future stocks fall despite magazine publisher posting record sales and profit for eighth consecutive year

Futures shares fell despite posting record sales and profits for the eighth consecutive year.

Sales at the publishing empire, whose longtime boss Zillah Byng-Thorne is due to step down by the end of next year, rose 36 percent to £825 million in the year to September 30. Profits rose 58 percent to £170 million.

It was boosted by excellent performance on Go Compare and its personal finance site The Money Edit as users searched for ways to save money.

Turnover at Future, whose boss Zillah Byng-Thorne (pictured) is stepping down at the end of next year, rose 36% to £825m in the year to September 30

But a warning from the company behind magazines like Four Four Two, Country Life and Marie Claire that it would see only “modest earnings growth” next year spooked investors yesterday.

Shares fell 5.3 percent, or 78 pence, to 1,405 pence as Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said the “runaway results” were overshadowed by recession fears.

She added: “There is also nervousness about the route ahead without Zillah Byng-Thorne at the helm.

Under her Future has become a publishing powerhouse and it appears the company is still looking for her replacement.”

Byng-Thorne 48, has been one of Britain’s most successful bosses since taking over in April 2014 and transforming Future from a £30m company on the brink of collapse into a £2bn empire with 250 titles.

Her penchant for picking up titles continued last year, with the publisher spending £400m on acquisitions.

