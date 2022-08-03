Future-proofing the Great Lakes region through climate research

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers are studying how warming water temperatures will affect the Great Lakes region. Their work shows that small differences in the lake’s surface temperatures can have a major impact on the summer climate and cause extreme weather – crucial information.

The Great Lakes have a profound impact on the country’s identity, economy and climate. But the long-term impact of the Great Lakes on regional weather patterns, especially under a changing climate, is not well understood. That’s because most climate models don’t realistically account for how the temperature or movement of six quadrillion gallons of lake water interacts with the atmosphere.

A project called Coastal Observations, Mechanisms, and Predictions Across Systems and Scales (COMPASS), funded by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, is working to close this knowledge gap. In a new study, a team of collaborators, including Jiali Wang of DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory, used high-resolution regional model experiments to investigate how lake surface temperatures might affect the climate of the Great Lakes region. The team found that a small difference in the lake’s surface temperature — warming as little as 1.4°C — can have a major impact on summer climates, including:

Increasing air temperature near the surface.

Increasing evaporation over the lakes.

Reduction of major thunderstorms upstream of the Great Lakes area.

Increasingly smaller, more frequent thunderstorms downstream of the Great Lakes area.

This warming is equal to the potential warming of the lake water surface temperatures predicted by the middle of the century. Rising lake surface temperatures could destabilize regional climate conditions throughout the Great Lakes basin. This could exacerbate extreme weather events, causing greater storms and flooding in an area home to 30 million people. With so many lives and so much infrastructure in the potential path of storms, accurate forecasting is essential. That’s where Wang and her team come in.

“A lot of the work we’re doing at Argonne is making the country more resilient to the effects of climate change,” Wang says, “but we can’t talk about resilience until we really understand the risks.”

Scientific speed and accuracy are crucial for climate resilience

Climate scientists need very accurate climate models that allow them to make long-term forecasts – the next 20 to 30 years.

To inform the global development of climate models about their more accurate depictions of the Great Lakes, Wang’s new study used more accurate measurements of the surface water temperatures of the lakes to design numerical experiments. Rather than looking at regional climate from a global perspective, their research uses local and regional simulation outputs to “zoom in” on the Great Lakes area. Instead of seeing a resolution up to an area of ​​a few hundred miles, the models can see even closer – up to an area of ​​about two miles.

Another breakthrough of the COMPASS project comes from the bidirectional coupled, atmospheric and 3D hydrodynamic model with atmosphere-lake feedbacks. Here’s why this is a game-changer in climate modeling:

The two-way coupling means that the model takes into account the real-time interplay of how the lake affects the sky and how the sky affects the lake.

The 3D model takes into account the patterns of the lake currents and the horizontal and vertical mixing of the lake water, which is especially important for deep and large lakes.

These improvements are essential for a very accurate climate model, but they involve an extremely large number of data points that must be processed. This is where another essential tool comes in: the supercomputer.

Better tools, better data, better results

Wang attributes her team’s success to their strong collaboration and their use of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), which are home to some of the world’s fastest and most powerful supercomputers. . “These simulations wouldn’t be possible without supercomputers,” Wang said. “It would have taken people years to complete the calculations on a laptop. However, the supercomputing facilities at Argonne and NERSC allow us to scale up our science and test large, complex data sets very quickly.” The ALCF and NERSC are user facilities of the DOE Office of Science.

Thanks to these computer facilities, the team now runs better climate models to understand how climate change will affect water levels in the Great Lakes.

Wang stressed that when it comes to climate resilience, speed of discovery is key. “We can’t wait. We need reliable data now to prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.”

A paper based on the study was published in The Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, on May 17, 2022. In addition to Wang, other authors include Pengfei Xue, Argonne; Michigan Tech, Houghton; William Pringle, Argonne, and Zhao Yang and Yun Qian, PNNL, Richland, Washington.

More information:

Jiali Wang et al, Impact of Lake Surface Temperature on Summer Climate over the Great Lakes Region, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2022). Jiali Wang et al, Impact of Lake Surface Temperature on Summer Climate over the Great Lakes Region,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021JD036231

