Future on Alyssa Healy’s mind after Rachael Haynes’ call

The all-important Australian women’s team will face a changing of the guard this summer, with Shelley Nitschke set to become the new coach and likely a new captain as well.

Healy is one of the favorites to take the lead if Lanning doesn’t return in time for the T20 India tour in December, while the wicketkeeper batter is confident she’ll be ready when called up. But it comes as the 32-year-old said she was recently shocked at thinking about her own plans.

“Meg taking a break and Rach retiring, it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Healy told AAP at the men’s T20 World Cup trophy event in Sydney. “It made me sit back and think about what I’ve done and what it looks like to me.

“The great thing is that I still really love the game and like to be involved in it right now. I’ll just keep going and doing what I’m doing and enjoying it.”

One factor that sustains Healy is what remains on the horizon. After retaking the 50-over World Cup and winning gold at this year’s Commonwealth Games were originally seen as the last frontiers, Australia has now scheduled their first test in India in 39 years in December.

“Mitch jokes all the time at home that I changed my mind about three or four times as I continued playing,” Healy said. “But it’s just because new opportunities keep popping up that I want to be a part of.

“FOMO drives me crazy just watching cricket. We haven’t really toured India much in that short time. So the fact that we’re going there twice in 12 months is exciting.”

Meanwhile, Healy could serve as the answer to Australia’s captaincy question, following the retirement of vice-captain Haynes and Lanning’s future still in doubt after opting out of the WBBL.

Healy has publicly stated that there could be better candidates, with Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath the other likely options.

But her history as one of Australia’s most experienced players, along with her time as NSW captain, would make her an obvious choice.

“I got a lot out of being NSW captain,” Healy said. “The beauty of our [NSW] team of recent years leads a very young, inexperienced team. That was a really nice job for me: being able to talk cricket to young players.