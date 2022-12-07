Future adrift: India’s Indigenous Meitei lose floating homestays

Bishnupur, India – There are waves of riots in Loktak, one of India’s largest freshwater lakes, where the state government has ordered the destruction of the quiet homes of indigenous people who thrived as a tourist attraction.

Instead, the government of India’s once troubled northeastern state of Manipur has plans for large multi-billion dollar projects on the 287-square-kilometre (110-square-mile) lake, which is a biodiversity hotspot and home to the Meitei community. .

For people who have lived in and out of Loktak, the lake is more than a source of livelihood. It is a deity, called Loktak Lairembi, revered as a mother, central to the Meitei belief system.

Listed as a “wetland of international importance” under the 1971 ramsar conventionA global treaty on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, Loktak is home to hundreds of varieties of fish, molluscs, aquatic plants, migratory birds, and the rare Sangai deer.

Since 2013, it has become a key source of income for the Meitei, many of whom have built houseboats on Loktak’s characteristic thick vegetation, opening it up to visitors for a unique experience.

Government turnaround

Ramsar urges all 172 signatories, including India, to ensure the participation of local communities in wetland management.

But in July, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) cited the same convention when ordering the demolition of family homes in the name of biodiversity protection, with little evidence that they were causing harm.

In the Loktak island village of Thanga, Leishi (name changed by request) dejectedly watched her husband dismantle the houseboat they built with their savings and maintained for four years.

The state agency once encouraged the efforts of Leishi’s family and dozens of others to run the family homes, which thrived for nearly a decade. The 41 family houses have now been demolished by their owners, who were forced to destroy their main source of income or face eviction.

Lives flipped three times

This is not the first time the government has disrupted the lives of the people of Loktak.

In 1983, the state built the Ithai Dam on the Manipur River, which flows into the lake, forever changing its ecological patterns by choking off the fresh water that flows into it.

Before the barrage was built, the residents owned fields and also fished for part of the year. They engaged in traditional “ataphum” fishing, in which fish are trapped in circular enclosures created by “phumdis” or floating vegetation.

The lake’s water levels rose and fell with the changing of the seasons. When they fell, grazing cattle would break the “phumdis”, for which the lake is famous, and prevent their proliferation.

But the shelling submerged 60,000 hectares (150,000 acres) of agricultural fields. The community had no choice but to start practicing “ataphum” throughout the year, which led to overfishing.

“We used to have fertile agricultural fields. We grew rich and organic products and we never lacked for anything. But the Ithai bombardment submerged them all. That’s why I took over the homestay because I still need to feed my family,” said Oinam Maipakchao Singh.

In 2011, the LDA burned down houses in the “core” or protected area of ​​Loktak.

New source of income

Homestays were not only an alternative to hotels, but also a new source of income for those whose livelihoods were literally swamped by the bombing.

The community-led initiative offered tourists a unique experience of staying on a floating island of greenery. They existed at the encouragement of the government and also housed senior administration officials.

They didn’t come cheap. A typical single family home required an initial investment of around $10,000. While they were open year-round, they generated roughly $400 per month during the peak tourist season in June and July.

The average annual household income in Loktak ranges from $914 to $5,375, according to a Loktak management plan commissioned by the Manipur government.

Most homeowners obtained start-up capital by borrowing from relatives or moneylenders. Leishi said his family spent 1.2 million Indian rupees ($14,500) to build his family’s home.

As they grew, the owners established the Loktak Floating Homestay Association, Thanga, in May 2022 at the insistence of the LDA, they said.

No option to trade

Loktak residents, fishermen and homeowners held a protest after receiving the eviction notices from the LDA.

Days later, the agency urged homeowners to sign an agreement, promising to give “priority, in future permitting, to those homeowners who voluntarily dismantle structures.”

There was never any question of the floating cabins becoming licensed structures, as the LDA had promised, unless the state government changed the law.

the Manipur Loktak Lake Protection Act, 2006 classifies all construction in the central area of ​​the lake as invasions.

Homestay owners say the LDA promised to issue sample designs and regulations before the annual Shanghai tourism festival in November to ensure that the homestays are sustainable and licensed.

But they say the agency was simply trying to appease local communities while formally destroying their livelihoods.

“The verbal promise that the LDA made us, to provide us with standards, does not even appear in the [agreement] we were asked to sign,” said S Hemanta Soren, vice president of the association. “They prepared it themselves and asked us to sign it. There was no option to negotiate.”

Salam Memshaleima, whose family owned a family home, said: “We borrow money for our business at 7 percent interest. Not only did we spend money on building the family home, now we are spending on labor to dismantle it.”

The state has not offered any compensation, resettlement or rehabilitation to the homestay owners.

The government has also not formally notified the lake under wetland rules, which would have required it to recognize people’s existing livelihood rights.

“Recognizing pre-existing rights and privileges through wetland notification would prevent an authority like the LDA from unilaterally withdrawing them,” explained Malvika Kaushik, a lawyer and environmental researcher.

No scientific evaluation

The LDA said its goal was to remove Loktak from the Montreux Record – a list of Ramsar sites whose ecological character has been degraded.

Loktak was added to the registry in 1993 due to problems such as sedimentation caused by deforestation, water hyacinth proliferation, and pollution.

Registration is volunteerand does not entail any sanction against a government.

Could the family homes have been altered to become a route to sustainable livelihoods, or were they so detrimental to the lake’s ecology that they had to be dismantled?

“The LDA did not carry out any scientific evaluation to be able to say that it was the family houses responsible for the deterioration of the lake before issuing the notification,” said Ram Wangkheirakpam, founder of the non-profit organization Indigenous Perspectives.

An integrated management plan prepared by South Asia International Wetlands (WISA), a non-governmental body, in collaboration with the LDA in 2020 raised much more serious concerns.

Significantly, one of the factors was the decreased interface with local communities in managing wetlands.

Another state agency agreed. “We have asked the LDA time and time again to make sure to conduct impact assessments before taking any action on Loktak, but they have never done so,” said T Brajakumar, deputy director of the Manipur State Wetlands Authority ( MSWA).

In August, the homestay owners appealed to the MSWA to intervene against the LDA’s demolition orders, but it failed to do so.

“We are only the governing body responsible for the implementation of the Wetlands Rules, 2017 [federal government rules]not the implementing agency for the actions taken in Loktak,” Brajakumar said.

marginalized local communities

The people most affected by the changes in and around Loktak were never part of any of the government’s plans for the lake.

“At the very least, we should be informed so that we can decide whether or not to support these projects. How can the government, responsible for the public welfare, behave like a dictatorship? asked Oinam Rajen, secretary of the All Loktak Lake Area Fishermen’s Union (ALLAFUM).

Reports of a proposed mega-ecotourism project in Loktak have been making the rounds for years, and India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) included it in its manifest for his 2022 re-election campaign.

“The LDA sees Loktak as a gold mine,” said Salam Rajesh, a journalist and conservationist. “There is a lot of money in conservation, so authorities are less concerned about its impact on the community.”

For the people who live in the floating village of Thanga, their future is now up in the balance. What if the LDA does not follow through on its promise to issue designs and regulations to allow family homes to operate in an authorized manner?

“This was the first time, so we have committed. But next time, we will agitate,” Hemanta said. “We have a precarious existence. What other alternative do we have?”